SINGAPORE, April 5 Chicago soybean prices edged up on Wednesday, recovering from a six-month low that was touched the session before as a record Brazilian crop and expectations of higher U.S. planting dragged. Corn ticked up after suffering its biggest one-day decline in almost a month on Tuesday due to improved weather for U.S. planting. FUNDAMENTALS * The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract slid to its lowest since Sept. 27 at $9.36-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday. Corn dropped 1.3 percent in the last session, its biggest daily decline since March 9. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week forecast record-sized U.S. soy plantings near 89.5 million acres, topping analyst expectations. The market remains under pressure from the ongoing harvest of an expected record crop in Brazil. * Consultancy Celeres raised its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 113.8 million tonnes from 109.65 million last month. Broker INTL FCStone lifted its projection for the Brazilian crop to 111.6 million tonnes, from 109.07 million previously. * Corn futures are facing headwinds as rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and the Mississippi River Delta improve planting prospects. * Farmers are planting corn at twice the speed of last year in Louisiana and are two weeks ahead in Texas - which could bring forward harvests to clash with peak exports from South America. * The USDA on Monday rated 51 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, compared with 59 percent a year earlier. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and small net buyers of wheat, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI Mar 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Mar 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve meeting on March 14-15 Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.25 1.25 +0.29% +0.41% 437.29 53 CBOT corn 364.00 1.00 +0.28% -0.07% 366.71 53 CBOT soy 943.00 5.25 +0.56% -0.32% 1001.39 20 CBOT rice 10.09 $0.02 +0.20% +1.97% $9.76 76 WTI crude 51.20 $0.17 +0.33% +1.19% $50.47 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.003 +0.28% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.7569 -0.006 -0.77% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)