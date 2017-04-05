* Soybeans recover from weakest since late Sept, corn prices rise * Corn gains likely to be capped by favourable US planting weather (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 5 Chicago soybean prices rose on Wednesday, pulling away from a six-month low that was touched the session before as expectations of a record Brazilian crop and higher U.S. planting dragged. Corn ticked up after suffering its biggest one-day decline in almost a month on Tuesday due to improved weather for U.S. planting. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had risen 0.8 percent to $9.45-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, after sliding to its lowest since Sept. 27 at $9.36-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday. Corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.64-1/4 a bushel after dropping 1.3 percent in the last session in its biggest daily decline since March 9. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week forecast record-sized U.S. soy plantings near 89.5 million acres, topping analyst expectations. The market also remains under pressure from the ongoing harvest of an expected record crop in Brazil. "Brazilian prices have fallen sharply since mid-March to suggest farmers there have become more active sellers," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Brazilian growers had previously been reluctant sellers ... U.S. exporters will have to compete harder to keep their product moving offshore." Consultancy Celeres raised its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 113.8 million tonnes from 109.65 million last month. Broker INTL FCStone lifted its projection for the Brazilian crop to 111.6 million tonnes from 109.07 million previously. Corn futures are facing headwinds as rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and the Mississippi River Delta improve planting prospects. Farmers are planting corn at twice the speed of last year in Louisiana and are two weeks ahead in Texas - which could bring forward harvests to clash with peak exports from South America. The USDA on Monday rated 51 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, compared with 59 percent a year earlier. Wheat added 0.4 percent to $4.28-3/4 a bushel. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and small net buyers of wheat, traders said. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.75 1.75 +0.41% +0.53% 437.31 53 CBOT corn 364.25 1.25 +0.34% +0.00% 366.72 55 CBOT soy 945.25 7.50 +0.80% -0.08% 1001.47 24 CBOT rice 10.10 $0.03 +0.30% +2.07% $9.76 76 WTI crude 51.27 $0.24 +0.47% +1.32% $50.47 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.003 +0.26% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.7570 -0.006 -0.76% -0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)