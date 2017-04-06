SYDNEY, April 6 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, extending two-day gains to nearly 1 percent, as unfavourable weather in Argentina slowed the harvesting of crops. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.45-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans hit a low of $9.36-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since Sept. 27, 2016. * Soybeans drew support from rains in Argentina that have stalled the soybean harvest. A year ago, flooding disrupted harvesting and sent prices soaring. * The most active corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.65-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories of corn-based ethanol fuel reached a record high last week as output fell. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses against a basket of currencies early on Thursday, weighed down by caution over the impending U.S.-China summit and geopolitical concerns. * Oil prices settled a shade firmer on Wednesday, easing from one-month highs, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains. * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after a late-afternoon reversal following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private-sector jobs report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Mar 0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 1130 U.S. Challenger layoffs Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 430.50 0.75 +0.17% +0.64% 436.38 59 CBOT corn 365.25 0.50 +0.14% -0.68% 366.28 58 CBOT soy 945.50 1.25 +0.13% +0.77% 998.28 24 CBOT rice 10.17 -$0.01 -0.05% +0.99% $9.77 79 WTI crude 50.82 -$0.33 -0.65% -0.41% $50.26 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.003 +0.24% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.7562 -0.007 -0.87% -1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)