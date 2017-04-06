* Soybeans hold on to last session's gains on Argentina rains * Expectations of record Brazilian crop caps gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 6 Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Thursday with the market holding on to last session's gains as rains delay the harvest in key producer Argentina. Wheat firmed for a second session on a forecast of lower U.S. winter wheat production while corn ticked higher as rains threatened to slow U.S. planting. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract gained 0.03 percent to $9.44-1/2 a bushel by 0306 GMT, having firmed 0.7 percent on Wednesday. Soybeans drew support from rains in Argentina that have stalled the harvest. "Soybeans (have) led the sector higher as rain in Argentina threatened to reproduce the supply disruptions that flooding caused this time last year," ANZ said in a note. There is additional support for soybeans stemming from expectations of higher demand as China returned from holiday. But negative crush margins could dent China's purchases. Processing margins for imported soybeans in Shandong province JCI-SBMG-SHDNI are hovering around the lowest since August. Soybeans hit a low of $9.36-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, the weakest since Sept. 27 as all-time high Brazilian crop hits the market. Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.65 a bushel and wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.30 a bushel. U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories of corn-based ethanol fuel reached a record high last week as output fell. Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, projected 2017 winter wheat production for the 2017/18 marketing year at 1.285 billion bushels, two trade sources said. The figure compares to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) 2016/17 production figure of 1.672 billion bushels. The USDA is expected to release its first 2017/18 U.S. winter wheat production estimate on May 10. Still, wheat production is likely to rise in the Black Sea region. Ukraine is expected to harvest 24.2 million tonnes of wheat in 2017, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Wednesday, raising its forecast from 23.5 million tonnes. The country's wheat crop could reach 25 million to 26 million tonnes if there are favourable weather conditions. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Grains prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 430.00 0.25 +0.06% +0.53% 436.36 59 CBOT corn 365.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.75% 366.27 58 CBOT soy 944.50 0.25 +0.03% +0.67% 998.24 23 CBOT rice 10.17 -$0.01 -0.05% +0.99% $9.77 79 WTI crude 50.85 -$0.30 -0.59% -0.35% $50.26 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.002 +0.20% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.7536 -0.009 -1.21% -1.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)