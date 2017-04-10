SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. corn edged lower on Monday, extending losses into a third consecutive session, as ample global supplies weighed on the grain, pressuring prices towards a near one-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.59 a bushel, having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.57 a bushel - the lowest since March 31. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $9.42-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.24-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its monthly supply/demand report on Tuesday, and analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its estimates of corn and soybean crops in the Southern Hemisphere. * Argentina's 2016/17 soy harvest accelerated in the past week despite heavy rains and floods in the western portion of the country's growing area, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week at three-week highs against a currency basket on Monday, after a key U.S. Federal Reserve official reinforced the central bank's commitment to interest rate hikes. * Oil prices were firm on Monday, supported by strong demand and political uncertainty in Syria, although another rise in U.S. drilling activity kept a lid on gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr 1400 U.S. Employment trends Mar Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.24% 434.06 45 CBOT corn 359.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.49% 365.28 41 CBOT soy 942.75 0.75 +0.08% +0.13% 990.14 21 CBOT rice 10.22 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.34% $9.82 82 WTI crude 52.44 $0.20 +0.38% +1.43% $50.18 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.60% USD/AUD 0.7503 0.001 +0.11% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)