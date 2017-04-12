SINGAPORE, April 12 Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to move away from a one-year low hit the session before when the U.S. government lifted its estimates for global supplies. Corn and wheat edged higher on bargain-buying, although forecasts of abundant supplies kept a lid on markets. FUNDAMENTALS * The soybean market is struggling under the pressure of a global supply glut. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecast of global soybean stocks at the end of the 2016-17 marketing year to 87.41 million tonnes, from 82.82 million in March and well above an average of trade estimates for 83.91 million. * The figure reflected rising crop estimates for South America's soy harvest. The agency pegged Brazil's crop at 111 million tonnes, up from the 108 million it estimated last month. * Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab also raised its estimate of the soybean crop to 110.2 million tonnes, from 107.6 million in March. * Corn futures also faced pressure from rising estimates on South America's corn output. * The USDA left its forecast of U.S. 2016-17 corn exports unchanged at 2.225 billion bushels. * The USDA raised its forecasts for U.S. and global wheat inventories at the end of the 2016-17 marketing year. The government bumped up its forecast of domestic wheat ending stocks to 1.159 billion bushels, a near 30-year high. * A sunny week ahead in Argentina's Pampas grains belt should allow farmers to resume corn and soy harvesting that was interrupted over recent days by heavy rains, local meteorologists said on Tuesday. * Some 700,000 hectares of prime soybean and corn area have been lost to bad weather in the 2016/17 crop year, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. Harvesting combines got stuck in soggy ground over recent days while cargo trucks were delayed by flooded roads. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of wheat, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Investors ducked for cover on Wednesday as a drumbeat of alarming geopolitical news sent the safe-haven yen and gold to five-month highs and yields on top-rated sovereign bonds to their lowest for the year so far. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China PPI March 0130 China CPI March 0600 Germany Wholesale prices March 0830 U.K. ILO unemployment rate Feb 1230 U.S. Import prices March Grains prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.00 0.75 +0.17% +2.36% 433.88 64 CBOT corn 368.25 1.75 +0.48% +2.43% 365.39 61 CBOT soy 949.25 10.00 +1.06% +0.77% 987.23 40 CBOT rice 10.21 -$0.06 -0.58% -0.24% $9.85 73 WTI crude 53.59 $0.19 +0.36% +2.58% $50.18 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.002 +0.21% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.7490 -0.001 -0.07% -0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)