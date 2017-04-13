* Soybeans up 0.5 pct, corn gains 0.3 pct, wheat adds 0.2 pct * Concerns about wet weather in U.S. grain-belt (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 13 Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday as investors covered short positions and rains delayed fieldwork in parts of the U.S. grain belt. Wheat edged higher although abundant global supplies kept a lid on the market. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract gained 0.5 percent to $9.52 a bushel by 0240 GMT. The market hit a one-year low at $9.29-3/4 bushel on Tuesday. Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.70 a bushel and wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.34 a bushel. "The market is, perhaps a little prematurely, starting to worry about rainy conditions in the U.S. Midwest over the next fortnight or so," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The issue warrants watching, but it's still early days for U.S. corn planting." The market's attention is shifting to the planting of the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean crops, focusing on weather in the core Midwest production belt. The USDA said the corn crop was 3 percent seeded by April 9, matching the five-year average. But rains this week stalled fieldwork in some areas, raising concern about planting delays. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. There was additional support from slow sales by Brazilian farmers. Faced with weak international prices and a record harvest, Brazil's soybean farmers have been hoarding their crop in hopes the market will rebound in the coming months. Soybean futures plunged to a one-year low on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated higher than expected inventories. Reflecting the big harvests, the USDA raised its forecast of global soybean stocks at the end of the 2016-17 marketing year to 87.41 million tonnes, up from 82.82 million in March and above an average of trade estimates for 83.91 million. The agency in a monthly report on Tuesday raised its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 111 million tonnes, from 108 million last month. The USDA put the Argentine soy crop at 56 million tonnes, up from 55.5 million in March. Ukraine's agriculture ministry on Wednesday officially confirmed planned exports of around 42 million tonnes of grain in the 2016/17 July-June season. Grains prices at 0240 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.00 0.75 +0.17% +1.22% 433.09 63 CBOT corn 370.00 1.00 +0.27% +0.82% 364.93 65 CBOT soy 952.00 4.25 +0.45% +1.09% 983.57 47 CBOT rice 10.07 -$0.11 -1.08% -1.90% $9.86 56 WTI crude 53.02 -$0.09 -0.17% -0.11% $50.15 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.008 +0.78% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.7566 0.007 +0.95% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)