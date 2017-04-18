SINGAPORE, April 18 Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after the market's drop to a 10-day low in the previous session triggered a bout of bargain-basement buying. Meanwhile soybean prices remained under pressure from lower U.S. crushing in March, although strong Chinese demand kept a floor under the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat lost almost 3 percent in the last two sessions of declines as rains improved prospects for the hard red winter wheat crop across the U.S. grain belt. But bargain hunters have supported the market as funds cover short positions. * For soybeans, a monthly report showed that U.S. processors crushed fewer soybeans than expected during March. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said that its members crushed 153.060 million bushels during March, up from 142.792 million bushels in February. But a year ago, the March crush totalled 156.690 million bushels. * Analysts had expected a March crush of 156.728 million bushels, based on an average of estimates in a Reuters survey. * The soybean market is likely to be underpinned by strong demand from China in the months ahead. China, the world's largest soybean buyer, imported 6.33 million tonnes of the beans in March, a record for the month. * Improving crushing margins provided additional support for the market. Margins for processing imported soybeans in Shandong JCI-SBMG-SHDNI have started improving after hitting most-negative since August last week. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks pulled back in early trade on Tuesday, while the dollar bounced back from a five-month low after the U.S. Treasury Secretary's comments supported a stronger currency, although escalating tensions over North Korea capped gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Housing Starts March 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly 1315 U.S. Industrial Production March Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.00 1.00 +0.24% -2.60% 431.25 40 CBOT corn 367.25 0.75 +0.20% -0.47% 364.17 55 CBOT soy 952.25 -1.00 -0.10% +0.47% 977.86 47 CBOT rice 10.09 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.88% $9.90 55 WTI crude 52.63 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.90% $50.15 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.003 +0.30% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.7574 0.000 +0.03% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)