* Favourable outlook for U.S. hard red winter wheat crop * Lower than expected soybean exports keep lid on prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago wheat was little changed on Friday after dropping to a four-month low earlier in the session, pressured by plentiful global supplies and an improved weather outlook for the winter crop in the United States. Soybeans ticked higher, recouping the previous session's decline, although slowing demand for U.S. shipments kept a lid on the market while corn edged up after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday. For the week, the July wheat contract has given up almost 5 percent, the biggest weekly decline in eight months. Corn has lost 3.7 percent after gaining almost 3 percent last week, and soybeans are down 0.7 percent, giving up some of last week's gains. The wheat market on Thursday suffered its biggest daily loss since late August. Large export surpluses in key global suppliers are shackling Chicago wheat futures. The market absorbed weather forecasts for the U.S. Plains and Midwest that were largely favourable for winter wheat crops as they near maturity. "The U.S. winter wheat crop is looking really good. Weather concerns had been overplayed earlier," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "We are looking at another great year for wheat supplies even though U.S. acreage is down. Yields are looking really good." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said weekly export sales of soybeans fell to 225,000 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined), below trade forecasts for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes. Corn export sales came in at 848,200 tonnes, near the low end of expectations. Export sales of wheat were 551,100 tonnes. Brazilian farmers should produce a record 2016-17 corn crop of 93.2 million tonnes this year, a Reuters poll indicated on Thursday, topping the 89.6 million tonnes expected in a previous survey. Corn output will be boosted by a record second corn crop (winter crop), seen by market analysts surveyed by Reuters at 63 million tonnes. Soy production in 2016-17 is expected to reach 110.8 million tonnes compared to 106.8 million tonnes in a previous poll. Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.00 -0.25 -0.06% -3.91% 427.40 25 CBOT corn 357.50 -0.25 -0.07% -1.17% 362.62 35 CBOT soy 948.50 1.75 +0.18% +0.26% 969.91 46 CBOT rice 9.83 -$0.02 -0.20% -2.19% $9.94 27 WTI crude 50.72 $0.01 +0.02% +0.56% $50.08 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 $0.007 +0.70% +0.99% USD/AUD 0.7525 -0.006 -0.80% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Schmollinger)