SYDNEY, June 13 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5
percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a six-day low touched in the
previous session, as the condition of the spring crop was pegged
well behind market expectations, stoking fears of widespread
production losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.7 percent to $4.37 a bushel, having closed
down 2.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.31-1/4 a
bushel - the lowest since June 6.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.3 percent to
$9.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.5 percent to
$3.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.8 percent in the
previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of
U.S. spring wheat crop at 45 percent good to excellent, well
behind market forecasts for 53 percent good to excellent.
* U.S. soybeans were pegged at 66 percent good to excellent,
below forecasts for 70 percent good to excellent.
* U.S. corn was seen at 67 percent good to excellent,
matching analysts' forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies on
Monday ahead of a spate of central bank meetings, starting with
the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday.
* Oil edged up on Monday on signs of inventory declines in
the United States and news that Saudi Arabia will limit volumes
of crude to some Asian buyers in July and deepen cuts to the
United States.
* Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a
market downturn as tech, still the best performing S&P 500
sector this year, succumbed under its own weight.
DATA (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale prices May
0830 UK CPI May
0830 UK PPI May
0900 Germany Economic sentiment index June
1000 US Small business confidence index May
1230 US PPI May
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 437.00 3.00 +0.69% -1.96% 434.78 50
CBOT corn 379.25 2.00 +0.53% -2.19% 372.76 54
CBOT soy 933.75 2.50 +0.27% -0.82% 948.22 50
CBOT rice 11.28 -$0.02 -0.18% -0.35% $10.74 71
WTI crude 46.18 $0.10 +0.22% +0.76% $48.00 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.04% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.7555 0.002 +0.21% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)