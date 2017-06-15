SYDNEY, June 15 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday,
recouping much of the losses from the previous session, as concerns over
potential yield losses from recent dry weather lent support to prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2
percent to $4.43-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.44 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.31-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat edged down on Wednesday after showers fell through spring wheat
growing areas in the northern U.S. Plains and the Canadian prairies, benefiting
fields where drought conditions had been expanding.
* But further rains are needed amid a sustained fall in the condition of the
spring wheat crop.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture assessed the spring wheat crop at 45
percent good-to-excellent as of June 4, down 10 percentage points from a week
earlier. Analysts had been expecting a good-to-excellent rating of 53 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses on Thursday as weak U.S. inflation data left
investors wondering if the Federal Reserve would follow up its latest rate hike
with another later this year.
* Oil prices wallowed near their lowest levels in seven months early on
Thursday, hurt by high global inventories and doubts over OPEC's ability to
implement production cuts.
* A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on
Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower, as investors worried
about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers
and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Britain Retail sales May
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Apr
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jun
1230 U.S. Import prices May
1230 U.S. Export prices May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun
1315 U.S. Industrial production May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jun
Grains prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 443.75 0.75 +0.17% -0.28% 434.33 57
CBOT corn 376.25 -0.75 -0.20% -1.25% 373.03 49
CBOT soy 931.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.13% 945.48 48
CBOT rice 11.12 $0.09 +0.77% -1.24% $10.83 55
WTI crude 44.64 -$0.09 -0.20% -3.92% $47.81 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.122 $0.000 +0.01% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.7588 0.000 +0.04% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)