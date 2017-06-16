SYDNEY, June 16 U.S. wheat futures rose 1 percent on Friday to hit a more than one-month high on fears of widespread crop losses due to recent unfavourable weather, and were headed for their biggest two-week gains in four months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up more than 2.5 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to over 6.5 percent - the biggest fortnightly rally since Feb. 10. * Wheat hit a high of $4.58 a bushel - the highest since May 2. * The most active soybean futures were down less than 0.5 percent for the week, having gained more than 2 percent last week. * The most active corn futures were down 2 percent for the week, losing half of the gains from the previous week. * Wheat rallies on concerns recent dry weather will curb output of U.S. spring crops. * U.S. soybean crushings were heavier than expected during May, with plants in the eastern Midwest, Iowa and the Southwest sharply raising their pace of processing during the month, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Thursday. * NOPA said its members crushed 149.246 million bushels during May, the second busiest May on record. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall in Asia on Friday, on track for weekly gains against a currency basket, after upbeat U.S. economic data gave investors reason to hope the U.S. central bank will stick with its plan to hike rates. * Oil prices settled lower for a second straight day on Thursday, as the market was unable to rebound from Wednesday's decline on the back of a surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories and ongoing worries about heavy global supply. * A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final May 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1230 U.S. Building permits May 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jun Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.00 4.25 +0.94% +3.39% 435.34 71 CBOT corn 379.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.53% 373.55 54 CBOT soy 937.75 3.00 +0.32% +0.64% 944.38 57 CBOT rice 11.43 -$0.04 -0.39% +3.63% $10.89 66 WTI crude 44.39 -$0.07 -0.16% -0.76% $47.77 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.001 +0.08% -0.58% USD/AUD 0.7592 0.002 +0.21% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)