SYDNEY, June 28 U.S. wheat prices edged up on
Wednesday on concerns that dry weather in U.S. growing regions
could damage crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.3 percent to $4.70-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 0.75 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures climbed 0.2 percent
to $9.13-1/4 a bushel, after firming 1.2 percent the day before.
* The most active corn futures were steady at
$3.59-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous
session.
* In its weekly U.S. crop conditions report, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture rated 40 percent of the spring wheat
crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 41 percent a week
earlier and below market expectations of 41 percent.
* Continued dry weather is forecast across key U.S. growing
regions, threatening further downgrades.
* The USDA rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from last week but below
analyst expectations of 68 percent.
* Traders were positioning ahead of the USDA's June 30 U.S.
sowing acreage and quarterly stocks reports, which have a
history of jolting markets. Analysts expected the government to
slightly raise its estimate of U.S. 2017 corn plantings and trim
is soybean plantings figure.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar slid to 10-month lows against the euro on
Tuesday after the head of the European Central Bank opened the
door to steps that might begin to reduce the ECB's stimulus and
after a vote on U.S. healthcare legislation was delayed.
* Oil prices fell early on Wednesday after a report of
rising U.S. fuel inventories underscored concerns that a
three-year old crude glut is far from over.
* The tech-heavy Nasdaq led a broad Wall Street decline on
Tuesday.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices May
0600 Britain Nationwide house prices Jun
0645 France Consumer confidence Jun
0800 Euro zone Money supply May
1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance May
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales May
1430 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
participates in policy panel at ECB Forum in Portugal
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 470.25 1.25 +0.27% +1.02% 458.83 50
CBOT corn 359.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.07% 372.36 29
CBOT soy 913.25 2.00 +0.22% +0.72% 930.13 37
CBOT rice 11.26 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.67% $11.15 51
WTI crude 43.93 -$0.31 -0.70% +1.27% $46.72 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 +0.01% +1.42%
USD/AUD 0.7599 0.002 +0.22% +0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)