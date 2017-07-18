FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn jumps 2 pct as hot, dry weather seen hurting U.S. crops
July 18, 2017 / 1:10 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Corn jumps 2 pct as hot, dry weather seen hurting U.S. crops

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn rose nearly 2 percent
on Tuesday as forecasts for unfavourable weather fuelled
concerns of further damage to crops.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were up 1.8 percent at $3.95 a bushel at 0055 GMT, having
closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 1.4 percent
to $10.11 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Monday.
    * The most active wheat futures rose 1.1 percent to
$5.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent previously.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of
futures trading rated the U.S. spring wheat crop at 34 percent
good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and
matching analyst expectations. 
    * Good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. corn and soy crops
also eased by 1 percentage point, to 64 percent and 61 percent
respectively, matching expectations.
    * Temperatures were likely to be hot and above-normal during
the next six to 15 days in much of the Midwest and Plains,
potentially stressing crops, the Commodity Weather Group said.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The U.S. dollar wallowed near a 10-month low against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday, pressured by uncertainty
over the pace of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening while
weak New Zealand inflation data knocked the kiwi currency.
  
    * Oil prices were about 1 percent lower on Monday as
investors continued to await strong indications that an OPEC-led
effort to drain a glut was proving effective but output
increases in some top producers eased, keeping losses in check.
  
    * U.S. stocks closed little changed in low volume on Monday
as gains in utilities and consumer stocks offset declines in
healthcare, with earnings news filtering out winners and losers
across the board.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
1230    U.S.      Import, Export prices        June 
1255    U.S.      Redbook                      weekly 
1400    U.S.      NAHB Housing Market Indx     July 
2000    U.S.      Overall Net Capital Flow     May 

 Grains prices at 0055 GMT
 Contract        Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    511.75     5.75   +1.14%       +0.20%   495.24    56
 CBOT corn     395.00     7.00   +1.80%       +1.41%   396.73    56
 CBOT soy     1011.00    13.50   +1.35%       +0.95%   962.28    61
 CBOT rice      11.85    $0.01   +0.04%       +1.46%   $11.71    65
 WTI crude      46.05    $0.03   +0.07%       -1.05%   $45.08    57
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr      $1.148   $0.000   +0.03%       +0.12%               
 USD/AUD       0.7787   -0.001   -0.14%       -0.52%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

