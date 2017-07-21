FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn edges lower, set for weekly gains of nearly 4 pct
July 21, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, set for weekly gains of nearly 4 pct

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn edged lower for the
first time in four sessions on Friday, but was still poised to
post weekly gains of nearly 4 percent as concerns about
potential crop losses from adverse weather support prices.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were up nearly 4 percent for the week, recouping all of
the losses from the previous week.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 2.5 percent
for the week after posting weekly losses of 1.4 percent in the
previous week. 
    * The most active wheat futures were down nearly 1
percent for the week, after falling 4.5 percent last week.
    * Corn supported as weather models point to continued dry
weather, threatening crops that are entering a key pollination
phase of development.
    * Corn crop condition ratings declined earlier this week in
top-producing states of Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and
extended outlooks for limited rainfall were seen as threatening.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture early on Thursday
reported weekly wheat export sales of 669,500 tonnes, well above
trade forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

             
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar headed for weekly losses on Friday, wallowing
at its lowest levels against the euro in nearly two years after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers would
discuss changing its bond-buying programme in the autumn.
 
    * Oil settled lower on Thursday in choppy trading, as
nagging worries about abundant global crude supplies sank prices
after an early rally boosted Brent above $50 per barrel for the
first time since June 7.  
    * Stocks ended little changed on Wall Street on Thursday as
a deal between Sears and Amazon weighed on home improvement
retailers while gains in Microsoft helped buoy the Nasdaq. 
    
    DATA (GMT)
1430    U.S.     ECRI weekly index 
    
 Grains prices at  0056 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   507.00     1.25   +0.25%       +0.80%   499.63    52
 CBOT corn    404.25    -0.50   -0.12%       +2.02%   396.23    63
 CBOT soy    1027.00     0.00   +0.00%       +1.43%   970.18    67
 CBOT rice     12.01    $0.01   +0.04%       +1.18%   $11.76    70
 WTI crude     46.98    $0.06   +0.13%       -0.30%   $45.14    61
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.162  -$0.001   -0.08%       +0.92%               
 USD/AUD      0.7937   -0.002   -0.25%       -0.15%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
   

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

