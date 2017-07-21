FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
GRAINS-Corn edges lower, adverse weather outlook underpins weekly gains
July 21, 2017 / 2:36 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, adverse weather outlook underpins weekly gains

3 Min Read

    * Corn set to finish week up 3.5 percent
    * Soybeans fall, on course for weekly gains
    * Wheat poised to extend weekly losses in second week

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn edged lower on Friday,
but the grain was on track to post a weekly gain of around 3.5
pct as forecasts for continued adverse weather stoked fears of
production losses.
    Soybeans were also set to post a weekly gain despite a dip
on Friday, while wheat was on course to post its second straight
weekly loss.
    The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were down 0.4 percent to $4.03-1/4 a bushel after closing
up 2.1 percent on Thursday when prices hit a high of $4.06-3/4 a
bushel - the highest since July 12. 
    "The western U.S. corn belt is hot, moisture is evaporating
and weather forecasters see no rainfall to replenish it," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia. "Yield forecasts are consequently being cut."
    Recent dry weather has already damaged crops, data from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this week showed.
    Corn crop condition ratings declined earlier this week in
top-producing states of Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and
extended outlooks for limited rainfall were seen as threatening
further downgrades.
    The most active soybean futures were down 0.3 percent
to $10.23-3/4 a bushel after closing up 1.4 percent on Thursday.
    Soybeans are up nearly 2.5 percent for the week after
posting weekly losses of 1.4 percent in the previous week.
    The most active wheat futures were unchanged at
$5.05-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
    Wheat is down 1 percent for the week, after falling 4.5
percent last week.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture early on Thursday
reported weekly wheat export sales of 669,500 tonnes, well above
trade forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

        
 Grains prices at  0205 GMT
 Contract        Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    505.75     0.00    +0.00%       +0.55%  499.58    50
 CBOT corn     402.75    -2.00    -0.49%       +1.64%  396.18    62
 CBOT soy     1023.75    -3.25    -0.32%       +1.11%  970.08    64
 CBOT rice      12.01    $0.01    +0.04%       +1.18%  $11.76    70
 WTI crude      46.92    $0.00    +0.00%       -0.42%  $45.14    60
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr      $1.163   $0.000    +0.01%       +1.01%              
 USD/AUD       0.7931   -0.003    -0.33%       -0.23%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

