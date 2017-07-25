FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
GRAINS-Soybeans jump 2 pct after USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 12:58 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Soybeans jump 2 pct after USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

3 Min Read

    * Soybeans hit a near two-week high
    * Condition of soybean crop falls after dry weather
    * Corn condition behind market forecasts

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans rose as much as 2
percent on Tuesday to hit a near two-week high after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said more of the crop had been damaged
by recent dry weather than expected.
    Corn rose 0.5 percent as the condition of the U.S. crop was
also pegged behind market expectations, while wheat added about
0.3 percent.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 1.3 percent to $10.23 a bushel by 0030 GMT,
having earlier hit $10.35-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July
12. Soybeans closed down 1.2 percent in the previous session.
    The fall comes after the USDA said 57 percent of the U.S.
soybean crop was good to excellent, down 4 percent from last
week. Analysts had expected a fall of 1 percent.

    "There has been a lot of concern about the weather impact on
U.S. crops, and the USDA figures will stoke those fears," said
Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. 
    While weather forecasts call for wet weather this week,
which should aid crops, analysts fear likely smaller U.S.
output, which comes as demand for U.S. supplies intensifies.
    A U.S. Agriculture Department report showed
bigger-than-expected weekly soybean export inspections of
596,920 tonnes. Weekly wheat and corn inspections were in line
with market forecasts.
    The most active corn futures were up 0.5 percent at
$3.92-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.7 percent on Monday.
    The USDA pegged the condition of the corn crop at 62 percent
good to excellent, slightly below analysts' forecast.
     The most active wheat futures rose nearly 0.3 percent
to $4.90-1/4 a bushel after falling 2 percent on Monday when
prices hit a low of $4.83 a bushel, the weakest since June 29.
    Wheat has been under pressure in recent weeks despite fears
for U.S. high protein supplies, with the market increasingly
comfortable that ample global supplies of lower grade grain will
ease global shortages.
    The USDA said spring wheat was 33 percent good to excellent,
matching forecasts.
        
 Grains prices at  0030 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   490.25     1.50    +0.31%       -1.80%  501.64    38
 CBOT corn    392.75     2.00    +0.51%       -0.19%  394.98    50
 CBOT soy    1023.25    13.25    +1.31%       +0.10%  974.76    60
 CBOT rice     12.14    $0.00    +0.00%       +1.29%  $11.79    75
 WTI crude     46.42    $0.08    +0.17%       +1.42%  $45.13    56
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.163   $0.000    -0.04%       -0.24%              
 USD/AUD      0.7922    0.000    +0.00%       +0.14%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

