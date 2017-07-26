FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, rebounds from near one-month low
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Asia
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
World
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 1:15 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, rebounds from near one-month low

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from a near one-month low touched earlier
in the session, although gains were checked by easing concerns
over tight U.S. supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were up 0.2 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel at 0050
GMT, having earlier fallen to $4.73 a bushel - the lowest since
June 29. Wheat closed down 3 percent on Tuesday. 
    * The most active soybean futures edged up 0.1 percent
to $9.93-3/4 a bushel, having earlier hit a low of $9.90-1/2 a
bushel - the lowest since July 14. Soybeans closed 1.7 percent
on Tuesday.
    * The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to
$3.80-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $3.80-1/2 a bushel -
the lowest since June 30. Corn closed down 2.2 percent in the
previous session.
    * Spring wheat prospects are lower than last year in
southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota
and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour said. 
    * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon
that 57 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good to
excellent condition, down from 61 percent last week. Analysts
had expected a reading of 60 percent.
    * USDA said the corn crop was 62 percent good to excellent
as of July 23, 1 percentage point worse than market forecasts.
    * Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities bought 420,000 tonnes of wheat in an
international purchase tender on Tuesday.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar edged up on Tuesday after falling to a 13-month
low against a basket of major currencies as investors gained
hope U.S. President Donald Trump could push through his
expansionary fiscal agenda but remained wary of the short-term
U.S. economic outlook.  
    * Oil rose 3.3 percent on Tuesday to the highest close in
more than a month, a day after U.S. oil producer Anadarko said
it would cut capital spending plans and Saudi Arabia vowed to
reduce crude exports to help curb global oversupply.  
    * The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday on a
heavy day of corporate results highlighted by well-received
reports from McDonald's and Caterpillar and gains for bank
shares.  
    
    DATA (GMT)
0130     Australia    CPI                    Q2  
0500     Singapore    Industrial production  June 
0830     U.K.         GDP                    Q2  
1400     U.S.         New home sales         June 
1800     U.S.         FOMC statement 
2300     South Korea  GDP                    Q2 
    
 Grains prices at  0050 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg   Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   474.75     0.75    +0.16%        -2.86%  501.58    30
 CBOT corn    380.75    -1.50    -0.39%        -2.56%  393.86    38
 CBOT soy     993.75     1.00    +0.10%        -1.61%  975.48    44
 CBOT rice     12.30    $0.00    +0.00%        +1.32%  $11.82    76
 WTI crude     48.38    $0.49    +1.02%        +4.40%  $45.24    71
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr     $1.164  -$0.001    -0.11%        +0.00%              
 USD/AUD      0.7927   -0.001    -0.11%        +0.06%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.