GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from near one-month low

* Gains in wheat checked as supply fears ease * Corn hits near one-month low * Soybeans edge higher after hitting two-week low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher on Wednesday after earlier hitting a near one-month low, though gains were curbed by easing fears of tight supplies as a result of recent dry weather. Corn edged lower to hit a near one-month low, while soybeans ticked up after earlier hitting a two-week trough. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel at 0219 GMT, having earlier fallen to $4.73 a bushel - the lowest since June 29. Wheat closed down 3 percent on Tuesday. Despite edging higher, analysts said the bounce was likely a temporary recovery as the market continues to shrug off fears about the quality U.S. supplies. "The market has come to terms with the fact the spring wheat is not going to be very good and is very comfortable with the weather premium," said Angus Thornton, an analyst at Profarmer. Despite fears that dry weather will crimp production of U.S. spring wheat, wheat had fallen for nine of the last 11 sessions. A widely watched U.S. crop tour confirmed damage to a key producing region. Spring wheat prospects are lower than last year in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Tuesday. The most active soybean futures edged up 0.2 percent to $9.95 a bushel, having earlier hit a low of $9.90-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since July 14. Soybeans closed 1.7 percent on Tuesday. The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.81-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $3.80-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since June 30. Corn closed down 2.2 percent in the previous session. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that 57 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 61 percent last week. Analysts had expected a reading of 60 percent. USDA said the corn crop was 62 percent good to excellent as of July 23, 1 percentage point worse than market forecasts. Grains prices at 0219 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.25 2.25 +0.47% -2.56% 501.63 32 CBOT corn 381.50 -0.75 -0.20% -2.37% 393.88 39 CBOT soy 995.00 2.25 +0.23% -1.49% 975.52 44 CBOT rice 12.30 $0.00 +0.00% +1.32% $11.82 76 WTI crude 48.37 $0.48 +1.00% +4.38% $45.24 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.165 $0.000 -0.02% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.7912 -0.002 -0.30% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)