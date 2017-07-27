FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
GRAINS-Wheat edges higher as fears for spring supplies resurface
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
#Domestic News
July 27, 2017 / 1:32 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Wheat edges higher as fears for spring supplies resurface

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher on
Thursday, further recovering from a near-one month low touched
in the previous session as traders digested reports of weather
damage to large swathes of a key producing region.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.5 percent to $4.80-1/4 a bushel by 0110 GMT, 
having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday when prices touched a
near one-month low of $4.73 a bushel.
    * The most active soybean futures were little changed
at $9.99-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most active corn futures were also little
changed at $3.86-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the
previous session after prices had earlier hit a low of $3.79-1/4
a bushel - the lowest since June 30.
    * Spring wheat crops in central and northwestern North
Dakota were showing the effects of hot, dry conditions and yield
prospects were down sharply from a year ago, scouts on an annual
crop tour said Wednesday.
    * Traders were closely monitoring the weather as both corn
and soybeans were in key development periods. Some reports of
less-than-expected rain in western Iowa lent support in
afternoon trading.
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.  
    * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.  
    * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.  
    
0600  Germany    GfK consumer sentiment index         Aug 
0800  Euro Zone  M3 money supply indicator            June 
1230  U.S.       Chicago Fed national activity index  June  
1230  U.S.       U.S. job claims                      weekly 
1230  U.S.       Durable goods orders                 Jun 
        
 Grains prices at  0110 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat  480.25     2.50    +0.52%       +1.32%  502.40    37
 CBOT corn   386.25     0.25    +0.06%       +1.05%  393.58    44
 CBOT soy    999.50    -0.75    -0.07%       +0.68%  977.64    47
 CBOT rice    12.25   -$0.03    -0.24%       -0.45%  $11.85    73
 WTI crude    48.60   -$0.15    -0.31%       +1.48%  $45.38    71
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.172  -$0.001    -0.08%       +0.62%              
 USD/AUD     0.8002    0.000    +0.01%       +0.83%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

