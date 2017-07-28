FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
GRAINS-Wheat edges higher; poised for third straight weekly loss
July 28, 2017 / 1:54 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Wheat edges higher; poised for third straight weekly loss

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S wheat edged higher on Friday
but the grain was poised to record a weekly loss of more than
3.5 percent as fears of tighter global supplies from recent dry
weather eased.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade down more than 3.5 percent for the week, the third
straight weekly decline.
    * The most active soybean futures down nearly 2
percent for the week, losing nearly all the gains from the
previous week.
    * The most active corn futures down more than 1.5
percent for the week after closing up 1 percent in the previous
week. 
    * The 2017 U.S. hard red spring wheat crop was projected to
yield 38.1 bushels per acre (bpa), scouts on the Wheat Quality
Council's annual crop tour said on Thursday, down from the
tour's 2016 forecast of 45.7 bpa and the tour's prior five-year
average of 46.8 bpa.
    * Corn and soybeans were threatened by forecasts for adverse
weather across key growing regions.
             
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar stalled against its major peers on Friday, its
mild bounce earlier petering out ahead of the second quarter
U.S. economic growth data due later in the session.  
    * Oil prices extended a rally into a sixth day on Friday,
hovering near 8-week highs on a decline in U.S. inventories and
OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb production to ease a global glut.
  
    * A swoon in technology and transportation shares led the
S&P 500 slightly lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate
earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing
high, helped by a jump in Verizon.  
    
    DATA (GMT)
0130    Australia   PPI                         Q2 
0530    France      GDP (INSEE)                 Q2  
0645    France      Consumer spending (INSEE)   June  
0900    Euro Zone   Economic sentiment          July  
1200    Germany     CPI                         July 
1230    U.S.        GDP                         Q2  
1230    U.S.        Employment cost index       Q2  
1400    U.S.        U Mich consumer sentiment   July 
        
 Grains prices at  0130 GMT
 Contract        Last   Change   Pct chg   Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    480.50     0.75    +0.16%        +0.58%  502.76    36
 CBOT corn     386.75    -1.00    -0.26%        +0.19%  393.12    45
 CBOT soy     1004.50    -3.00    -0.30%        +0.42%  979.93    48
 CBOT rice      12.35    $0.04    +0.28%        +0.61%  $11.87    78
 WTI crude      48.97   -$0.07    -0.14%        +0.45%  $45.55    74
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr      $1.168   $0.000    -0.01%        -0.49%              
 USD/AUD       0.7957   -0.001    -0.08%        -0.55%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

