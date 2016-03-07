SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat rose more than 1 percent on Monday to hit an 18-day high, as dry weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions stoked concerns of potential yield losses in the world's largest exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 1.1 percent to $4.66 a bushel, near the session peak of $4.66-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 18. Wheat closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 1 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, near the session high of $3.62-1/4 - the strongest since Feb. 25. Corn closed up 0.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.6 percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel. That was close to the session high of $8.85 a bushel, which was the loftiest since Feb. 22. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday, showed that 21 percent of Oklahoma, the No. 3 winter wheat state last year, was "abnormally dry", up from 1 percent a week ago. * China's soybean imports are forecast to climb 6 percent in the year to September 2016 on higher demand for animal feed, while corn purchases will decline as the country takes steps to cut domestic inventories, a senior industry official said. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar fell prey to profit-taking early on Monday having posted its best weekly performance in more than four years, while the greenback struggled to get going after a volatile reaction to payrolls data. * Oil prices opened strongly on Monday after rallying in the previous session, as tightening supplies supported the market and sentiment around a market recovery strengthened. * Wall Street ended higher on Friday after employment data allayed investor concerns about a sluggish economy without bolstering fears of an imminent interest rate hike. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Mar 1500 U.S. Employment trends Feb Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.00 5.25 +1.14% +1.36% 469.75 60 CBOT corn 361.75 3.50 +0.98% +1.47% 367.44 50 CBOT soy 883.75 5.25 +0.60% +2.32% 877.55 63 CBOT rice $10.61 $0.10 +1.00% +1.00% $11.10 51 WTI crude $36.37 $0.45 +1.25% +5.21% $31.64 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.741 -0.003 -0.36% +0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)