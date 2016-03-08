SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. wheat futures edged down for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, falling from their highest in more than two weeks touched in the previous session, but concerns over U.S. weather curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.27 percent to $4.61-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.43 percent on Monday when prices hit a more than a two-week high of $4.68-1/2 a bushel. * The most active corn futures eased 0.1 percent to $3.58-3/4, having gained 0.21 percent the session before. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.23 percent to $8.79-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.3 percent on Monday. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report released on Friday showed that large speculators boosted their bearish bet in corn to 247,113 contracts. * Their net short in soybeans was expanded to 135,044 contracts and their net short in soft red winter wheat raised to 149,226 contracts. * Some concerns about the U.S. Plains crop emerging from dormancy earlier than usual because of warm temperatures added support to wheat. The advanced development leaves wheat in that key growing area vulnerable to damage if the weather turns cold again. * Dry conditions in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas also buoyed the wheat market. * The slow movement of crops out of Argentina and Brazil because of rain in those key exporting countries, bolstered corn and soybean prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that weekly corn export inspections rose to a better-than-expected 953,062 tonnes in the latest reporting week from 739,488 tonnes the week before. * Soybean export inspections rose to 1.067 million tonnes, near the high-end of market forecasts, from last week's 1.055 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar fell prey to profit-taking early on Monday having posted its best weekly performance in more than four years, while the greenback struggled to get going after a volatile reaction to payrolls data. * Brent crude oil prices remained over $40 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday, after jumping to a 2016-high the previous session as more producers announced talks to support the market and investors opened new bets on further price rises. * The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index closed higher on Monday as a spike in energy shares offset sharp declines in large-cap technology names, which dragged down the Nasdaq. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb Grains prices at 0223 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.50 -1.25 -0.27% +0.38% 469.60 56 CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.63% 367.34 34 CBOT soy 879.75 -2.00 -0.23% +1.85% 877.42 60 CBOT rice $10.66 -$0.04 -0.37% +1.48% $11.10 44 WTI crude $37.47 -$0.43 -1.13% +4.32% $31.93 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.002 +0.20% +0.62% USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.12% +1.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)