SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. wheat futures edged down
for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, falling from
their highest in more than two weeks touched in the previous
session, but concerns over U.S. weather curbed losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade dropped 0.27 percent to $4.61-1/2 a bushel,
after closing up 0.43 percent on Monday when prices hit a more
than a two-week high of $4.68-1/2 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures eased 0.1 percent to
$3.58-3/4, having gained 0.21 percent the session before.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.23 percent to
$8.79-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.3 percent on Monday.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report released on Friday showed that
large speculators boosted their bearish bet in corn to 247,113
contracts.
* Their net short in soybeans was expanded to 135,044
contracts and their net short in soft red winter wheat raised to
149,226 contracts.
* Some concerns about the U.S. Plains crop emerging from
dormancy earlier than usual because of warm temperatures added
support to wheat. The advanced development leaves wheat in that
key growing area vulnerable to damage if the weather turns cold
again.
* Dry conditions in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado,
Oklahoma and Texas also buoyed the wheat market.
* The slow movement of crops out of Argentina and Brazil
because of rain in those key exporting countries, bolstered corn
and soybean prices.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that
weekly corn export inspections rose to a better-than-expected
953,062 tonnes in the latest reporting week from 739,488 tonnes
the week before.
* Soybean export inspections rose to 1.067 million tonnes,
near the high-end of market forecasts, from last week's 1.055
million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar fell prey to profit-taking early on
Monday having posted its best weekly performance in more than
four years, while the greenback struggled to get going after a
volatile reaction to payrolls data.
* Brent crude oil prices remained over $40 a barrel in early
trade on Tuesday, after jumping to a 2016-high the previous
session as more producers announced talks to support the market
and investors opened new bets on further price rises.
* The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index
closed higher on Monday as a spike in energy shares offset sharp
declines in large-cap technology names, which dragged down the
Nasdaq.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
Grains prices at 0223 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.50 -1.25 -0.27% +0.38% 469.60 56
CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.63% 367.34 34
CBOT soy 879.75 -2.00 -0.23% +1.85% 877.42 60
CBOT rice $10.66 -$0.04 -0.37% +1.48% $11.10 44
WTI crude $37.47 -$0.43 -1.13% +4.32% $31.93 77
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.002 +0.20% +0.62%
USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.12% +1.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)