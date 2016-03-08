* Wheat falls for first in five sessions
* Adverse weather puts floor on losses
* Corn falls, soybeans edge lower
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. wheat fell for the first
time in five sessions on Tuesday, edging down from more than a
two-week high hit in the previous session, though adverse
weather forecasts and fund buying provided a floor to losses.
Corn fell, edging lower after hitting a two-week high in the
previous session, while soybeans also fell.
The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade dropped 0.32 percent to $4.61-1/4 a bushel, after
closing up 0.43 percent on Monday when prices hit a more than a
two-week intra-day high of $4.68-1/2 a bushel.
Despite edging lower, analysts said U.S. weather forecasts
were still a concern for the market.
"Observers continue to discuss dry conditions and warm
temperatures on the U.S. Southern Plains as a threat to wheat
crops," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Weather forecasters continue to look for patches of light
rain in different parts of the region but not enough to
substantially raise soil moisture."
The warm weather means wheat crops in the U.S. Plains are
emerging from dormancy earlier than usual. The advanced
development leaves the crops vulnerable to damage if the weather
turns cold again.
The potential adverse U.S. growing conditions comes amid
strong fund buying.
The most active corn futures eased 0.1 percent to
$3.58-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.21 percent the session
before.
Corn fell despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reporting on Monday that weekly corn export inspections rose to
a better-than-expected 953,062 tonnes in the latest reporting
week from 739,488 tonnes the week before.
The most active soybean futures fell 0.14 percent to
$8.80-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.4 percent on Monday.
Soybean export inspections rose to 1.067 million tonnes,
near the high-end of market forecasts, from last week's 1.055
million tonnes.
Chinese soybean imports in February dropped 20.3 percent
from January to 4.51 million tonnes, figures from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Grains prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.25 -1.50 -0.32% +0.33% 469.59 56
CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.63% 367.34 34
CBOT soy 880.50 -1.25 -0.14% +1.94% 877.44 60
CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.03 -0.28% +1.57% $11.10 44
WTI crude $37.44 -$0.46 -1.21% +4.23% $31.93 76
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.002 +0.19% +0.61%
USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.16% +1.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)