SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. corn fell for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report that is expected to show an increase in global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.27 percent to $4.64 a bushel, having closed up 0.54 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.42 percent to $3.59 a bushel, having gained 0.42 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybeans contact fell 0.37 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.32 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to report latest supply and demand report on Wednesday. * Traders and analysts expect the USDA to further increase its estimates for global corn and soybean inventories from February. * Heavy rains are forecast this week for the Mississippi River Delta soft red winter (SRW) wheat area, while dryness should build in portions of the U.S. Plains hard red winter (HRW) wheat belt. * The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters struck deals to sell 110,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year, which began on September 1. Exporters also reported sales of 140,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday as demand for the safe-haven currency picked up after disappointing Chinese trade data took the wind out of a global risk rally. * Oil prices fell 3 percent on Tuesday, ending six days of gains for benchmark Brent crude, as Goldman Sachs suggested the rally was unsustainable and industry data showed U.S. stockpiles reached record highs again last week. * U.S. stocks ended near the lows of the day on Tuesday as energy shares tumbled alongside the price of oil and soft Chinese trade data rekindled fears that the global economy is weaker than anticipated. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Industrial output Jan 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan 1700 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Mar Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.00 -1.25 -0.27% +0.27% 467.84 63 CBOT corn 359.00 -1.50 -0.42% +0.00% 366.37 47 CBOT soy 881.25 -3.25 -0.37% -0.06% 877.34 66 CBOT rice $10.54 $0.00 +0.00% -1.54% $11.05 37 WTI crude $36.56 $0.06 +0.16% -3.54% $32.07 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.13% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)