* Wheat, corn, soybeans all down 1st time in 6 sessions * Pour rainfall could hit U.S. wheat output * EC forecasts higher soft wheat stocks for 2016/17 * Latest USDA supply and demand report due later By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, edging back from a near three-week high touched early in the week, though losses were limited by worries over the threat of not enough rain in the United States. Corn futures dropped back from a two-week high touched in the previous session, and soybeans fell as well. Both of those grains were also down for the first session in six. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.32 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.54 percent on Tuesday. Wheat hit a near three-week high of $4.68-1/2 on Monday. Analysts said ample global supplies weighed on wheat, though losses were curbed by concerns over U.S. output being curtailed by dry weather. "Weather forecasters expect the crop to get scattered rain over the next couple of days, but the amounts are unlikely to be enough to take the region off the watch list," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The European Commission on Tuesday forecast that EU soft wheat stocks would rise further in 2016/17 despite an expected drop in production, adding to inventories it already sees reaching a seven-year high in the current season. The most active corn futures contract fell 0.42 percent to $3.59 a bushel after closing up 0.42 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.62-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 25. The most active soybeans contact fell 0.28 percent to $8.82 a bushel, having firmed 0.32 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand report later on Wednesday would drive prices. Traders and analysts expect the USDA to further increase its estimates for global corn and soybean inventories from February. The USDA said on Tuesday private exporters struck deals to sell 110,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1. Exporters also reported sales of 140,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations. Grains prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.75 -1.50 -0.32% +0.22% 467.83 63 CBOT corn 359.00 -1.50 -0.42% +0.00% 366.37 51 CBOT soy 882.00 -2.50 -0.28% +0.03% 877.37 66 CBOT rice $10.55 $0.01 +0.09% -1.45% $11.05 37 WTI crude $36.53 $0.03 +0.08% -3.61% $32.07 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 -$0.003 -0.31% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.742 -0.001 -0.20% -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)