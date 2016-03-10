SYDNEY, March 10 U.S. soybeans rose for a seventh straight session to hover close to a five-week high, drawing support from a widely watched U.S. government report. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybeans futures climbed 0.1 percent to $8.86-1/2 a bushel after firming 0.14 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a five-week top of $8.88 a bushel. * The most active corn futures fell 0.21 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.28 percent in the previous session. * Most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.68 a bushel, having closed up 0.65 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday raised its outlook for domestic soybean supplies by more than expected as it cut its estimate of the amount that will be crushed due to falling soymeal demand. * The government lowered its global stocks outlook for corn, soybeans and wheat by more than expected, but supplies were still expected to outstrip demand in the 2015/16 crop year. MARKET NEWS * The euro was under pressure in Asian trade on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which policymakers were expected to take further easing steps, while the kiwi skidded after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised with an interest rate cut. * Oil prices rose as much as 5 percent on Wednesday, with U.S. crude hitting three-month highs after a big gasoline inventory drawdown amid improving demand overshadowed growing record high crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more by the direction of the price of oil and energy sector shares. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Feb 0130 China Producer prices Feb 0700 Germany Trade data Jan 0745 France Industrial output Jan 1245 European Central Bank interest rate announcement 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 468.00 -0.25 -0.05% +1.13% 467.98 63 CBOT corn 358.75 -0.75 -0.21% -0.07% 366.36 53 CBOT soy 886.50 0.75 +0.08% +0.54% 877.52 68 CBOT rice $10.39 $0.00 +0.00% -2.94% $11.04 30 WTI crude $38.22 -$0.07 -0.18% +4.71% $32.32 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 -$0.003 -0.25% -0.28% USD/AUD 0.747 0.003 +0.40% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)