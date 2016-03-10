* Soybeans firm despite ample global supplies * Corn extends losses into second session * Wheat rallies for seventh session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 10 U.S soybeans rose for a seventh consecutive session as short covering support kept prices near a five-week high touched in the previous session. Corn fell, extending losses into a second straight session, while wheat rose for a seventh consecutive session, drawing some lingering concerns over unfavourable weather in the United States. The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybeans futures rose 0.1 percent to $8.86-1/2 a bushel after firming 0.14 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a five-week top of $8.88 a bushel. Despite edging higher, analysts said gains were capped by the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report on Wednesday. "The USDA report really didn't change fundamentals and supply continues to look favourable," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The USDA boosted its U.S. soybean ending stocks view for the 2015/16 crop year by 10 million bushels to 460 million, above market expectations. But global soy stocks were seen at 78.87 million tonnes, below forecasts ranging from 80 million to 82 million tonnes. The most active corn futures fell 0.28 percent to $3.58-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.28 percent in the previous session. Most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.68 a bushel, having closed up 0.65 percent on Wednesday. The fall comes despite the USDA pegging world corn ending stocks 206.97 million tonnes, below analysts expectations. USDA reduced the global wheat stocks view to 237.59 million tonnes from 238.87 million tonnes due to lower production in Australia and India. Analysts said dry weather concerns for key U.S> producing regions provided support. Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 468.00 -0.25 -0.05% +1.13% 467.98 63 CBOT corn 358.50 -1.00 -0.28% -0.14% 366.35 53 CBOT soy 886.50 0.75 +0.08% +0.54% 877.52 68 CBOT rice $10.42 $0.04 +0.34% -2.62% $11.04 30 WTI crude $38.22 -$0.07 -0.18% +4.71% $32.32 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 -$0.003 -0.25% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.748 0.004 +0.50% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)