SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat was unchanged on Friday, taking a breather after seven consecutive sessions of gains, but the grain was still set to post its biggest weekly rally in more than three months as adverse weather forecasts stoked sustained short-covering. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade up more than 3.5 percent for the week, the biggest rise since the week ended Dec. 4, 2016. * The most active corn futures were up more than 1 percent for the week, the first weekly rally in three weeks, * The most active soybean futures up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to more than 3 percent. * The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data late last week showed non-commercial traders holding their largest net short positions on record in corn, soybean and wheat markets. * Weather concerns included the expansion of abnormally dry conditions in some areas of the southern Plains hard red winter wheat belt and heavy rains in the Delta and southern Midwest, where farmers are preparing to plant crops, including corn. * Wheat and soybeans also drew some support from downward revisions to world stocks in the USDA's monthly supply and demand data on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near a three-week high on Friday, standing atop big gains made overnight after the European Central Bank roiled markets by suggesting that it was done cutting interest rates for now. * Crude oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday supported by a weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for countries using other currencies, and investment money. * U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank reduced interest rates but ECB chief Mario Draghi confounded investors who expected multiple rate cuts by saying more were unlikely. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb 1330 U.S. Import prices Feb 1330 U.S. Export prices Feb Grains prices at 0150 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.25 0.25 +0.05% +1.92% 467.60 72 CBOT corn 362.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.90% 365.74 62 CBOT soy 890.25 1.00 +0.11% +0.51% 878.02 70 CBOT rice $10.44 $0.09 +0.92% +0.53% $10.96 31 WTI crude $38.23 $0.39 +1.03% -0.16% $32.48 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.001 +0.07% +1.70% USD/AUD 0.747 0.002 +0.25% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)