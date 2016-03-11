* U.S. wheat up for 8th session, hits 1-month high * Dry weather in U.S. Plains driving short-covering bounce * Corn, wheat lifted by stronger U.S. weekly exports (Recasts, adds quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 11 Chicago wheat climbed to a one-month peak on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since early December as dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains prompted investors to cover short positions. Corn rose to a two-week high while soybeans jumped to their highest since Dec. 22, lifted by strong U.S. weekly exports. The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is up 3.7 percent this week, the biggest rise since the week ended Dec. 4. On Friday, corn climbed to a two-week high of $3.64 a bushel while soybeans hit $8.92-1/4 a bushel, the most since December 22. Corn is up 1.5 percent for the week, its first weekly rally in three, while soybeans are up nearly 1.5 percent, extending a two-week gain to more than 3 percent. "Weather forecasters continue to expect (U.S. hard red winter wheat) crop to receive scattered rain - but not enough to widely raise soil moisture," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Traders and investors alike will be uncomfortable holding short positions while weather worries persist so there are ready buyers out there." The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data late last week showed non-commercial traders holding their largest net short positions on record in corn, soybean and wheat markets. Weather concerns included the expansion of abnormally dry conditions in some areas of the southern Plains hard red winter wheat belt and heavy rains in the Delta and southern Midwest, where farmers are preparing to plant crops, including corn. Wheat and soybeans also drew some support from downward revisions to world stocks in the USDA's monthly supply and demand data on Wednesday. The USDA trimmed global soy stocks to 78.87 million tonnes, below forecasts ranging from 80 million to 82 million tonnes. It also cut world wheat stocks by more than expected but the stockpile remained the largest on record. The agency on Thursday reported net U.S. corn export sales last week topped 1 million tonnes for a fourth straight week, although season-to-date sales remained 20 percent behind the same point last year. Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.75 0.75 +0.16% +2.03% 467.62 72 CBOT corn 364.00 1.25 +0.34% +1.25% 365.78 66 CBOT soy 892.00 2.75 +0.31% +0.71% 878.08 70 CBOT rice $10.47 $0.13 +1.21% +0.82% $10.97 31 WTI crude $38.34 $0.50 +1.32% +0.13% $32.48 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.04% +1.58% USD/AUD 0.749 0.003 +0.46% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)