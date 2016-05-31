SYDNEY May 31 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, poised to record monthly gains of nearly 6 percent due to concerns over production losses in Argentina.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up nearly 6 percent during May, extending three-month gains to more than 26 percent.

* The most active corn futures were up more than 5 percent for the month, extending two-month gains to more than 16 percent.

* The most active wheat futures were down more than 1 percent during May, the first monthly fall in three months.

* Russia, a major global wheat exporter, may harvest 63.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2016, 1 million tonnes more than previously expected, IKAR, a leading agriculture consultancy in Moscow, said on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations in the last day. The USDA has confirmed sales of 383,000 tonnes of U.S. corn in the last two days.

* Argentina's soy-producing regions were drenched by heavy rains in April, just ahead of the harvest, raising questions about the size and quality of the crop.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar reached a two-month high against a basket of currencies and a one-month high against the yen on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen fanned expectations the Fed would raise U.S. interest rates soon.

* Oil prices inched up towards $50 a barrel on Monday, although uncertainty ahead of an OPEC producer-group meeting later in the week was expected to cap gains.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Apr 0755 Germany Unemployment rate May 0900 Euro zone Inflation flash May 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr 1230 U.S. Personal income Apr 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)