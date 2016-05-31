SYDNEY May 31 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Tuesday, poised to record monthly gains of nearly 6 percent due
to concerns over production losses in Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were up nearly 6 percent during May, extending
three-month gains to more than 26 percent.
* The most active corn futures were up more than 5
percent for the month, extending two-month gains to more than 16
percent.
* The most active wheat futures were down more than 1
percent during May, the first monthly fall in three months.
* Russia, a major global wheat exporter, may harvest 63.5
million tonnes of wheat in 2016, 1 million tonnes more than
previously expected, IKAR, a leading agriculture consultancy in
Moscow, said on Monday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown
destinations in the last day. The USDA has confirmed sales of
383,000 tonnes of U.S. corn in the last two days.
* Argentina's soy-producing regions were drenched by heavy
rains in April, just ahead of the harvest, raising questions
about the size and quality of the crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar reached a two-month high against a basket of
currencies and a one-month high against the yen on Monday, after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen fanned expectations the Fed
would raise U.S. interest rates soon.
* Oil prices inched up towards $50 a barrel on Monday,
although uncertainty ahead of an OPEC producer-group meeting
later in the week was expected to cap gains.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Apr
0755 Germany Unemployment rate May
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash May
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr
1230 U.S. Personal income Apr
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)