SYDNEY, June 1 U.S. wheat fell for a second session on Wednesday to hit a one-week low as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above analyst forecasts, fuelling expectations of increased supplies amid favourable weather forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.16 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday. * Wheat hit a session low of $4.63 a bushel - the lowest since May 25. * The most active soybeans dropped 0.72 percent to $10.70-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.76 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures eased 0.5 percent to $4.02-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.94 percent in the previous session. * The USDA pegged the condition of the corn crop at 72 percent good to excellent, slightly ahead of market expectations. * USDA said condition of winter wheat crop 63 percent good to excellent, ahead of analysts' forecasts. * Spring wheat was pegged at 79 percent good to excellent, ahead of forecasts for 76 percent good to excellent. * Wheat was under pressure as weather forecasts call for improving U.S. weather, aiding the harvest of the winter crop and for the development of the spring wheat. * Soybean plantings were 73 percent complete, the USDA said, again ahead of forecasts. * Corn plantings were 94 percent complete, matching forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a step back from a two-month high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a mixed bag of U.S. economic data slightly tempered expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. * Oil prices fell early on Wednesday as production from the major Middle East exporters was expected to remain high or even increase just as concerns over the state of China's economy weighed on its fuel demand outlook. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. Data ahead (GMT) 1000 EZ inflation data for April 1200 US Mortgage Market Index 0050 Japan Machinery Orders Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.75 -0.75 -0.16% -3.69% 474.83 42 CBOT corn 402.75 -2.00 -0.49% -2.42% 390.31 56 CBOT soy 1070.75 -7.75 -0.72% -1.45% 1050.88 50 CBOT rice $10.94 $0.00 +0.00% -1.08% $11.35 35 WTI crude $49.06 -$0.04 -0.08% -0.55% $46.18 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 -0.03% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.728 0.006 +0.76% +1.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)