SYDNEY, June 2 U.S. soybeans rose to their highest in over 22 months on Thursday, extending two-day gains to more than 2.5 percent on concerns over South American production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.66 percent to $11.07 a bushel. They earlier touched their highest since July 2014 at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans firmed 1.97 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures gained 0.12 percent to $4.14-1/4 a bushel, after touching their strongest since July last year at $4.15 a bushel. Corn gained 2.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.42 percent to $4.75-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Wednesday. * Concerns over South American production have supported corn and soybean prices. * Brazil's cereals exporters association Anec cut its estimate for 2016 corn exports to 23 million tonnes, down 7 million tonnes from its April outlook. It also said soybean exports in May fell to 8.69 million tonnes from a record 10.3 million tonnes in April. * Wheat has been buoyed by forecasts for rains across the southern U.S. Plains, which threatens production in the region. MARKET NEWS * The yen sat on top of large gains against its peers early on Thursday after surging on risk aversion and disappointment over lack of clear policy guidance by Japan following a decision to delay a consumption tax hike. * Oil settled down on Wednesday on technical resistance at around the $50 a barrel mark, with the market retracing most earlier declines after OPEC sources said the group would likely consider a production curb at its forthcoming meeting. * U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing slightly higher on Wednesday as investors processed data on global manufacturing, U.S. auto sales and inflation for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Apr 1145 European Central Bank interest rate announcement 1215 U.S. ADP national employment May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.75 2.00 +0.42% -1.19% 475.23 55 CBOT corn 414.25 0.50 +0.12% +0.36% 390.69 69 CBOT soy 1107.00 7.25 +0.66% +1.89% 1052.09 71 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.12 +1.09% +3.25% $11.36 44 WTI crude $48.83 -$0.18 -0.37% -0.55% $46.38 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.00% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.001 -0.17% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)