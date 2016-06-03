SYDNEY, June 3 U.S. soybeans hit a fresh two-year high on Friday and was poised for its biggest weekly gain in over 19 months, as fears of big production losses in Argentina fuelled expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose to $11.46 a bushel and the contract was up more than 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since October, 2014. * Soybeans have risen for eight weeks in a row, the longest run of gains since October, 2003. * The most active corn futures were up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.5 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly gain. * Rains this week in Argentina's top agricultural province, which was previously unaffected by recent wet weather, may further damage the 2015/16 soybean harvest, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday. * Government data released on Wednesday showed Chinese pork prices hit record levels this week, with farmers holding back pigs from slaughter to rebuild herds following widespread culling in 2014 when prices were low. * Brazil's cereals exporters association Anec cut its estimate for 2016 corn exports to 23 million tonnes, down 7 million tonnes from its April outlook. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed near a three-year low against the yen early on Friday, having been underwhelmed by the European Central Bank holding back from making material changes to its policy mix after a review. * Brent oil prices held around $50 a barrel on Friday following an OPEC meeting that failed to agree on output targets, but which was seen as supportive as Saudi Arabia pledged not to flood the market with more fuel. * Wall Street closed slightly higher on Thursday as fresh data gave a rosier view of the economy and further gains for healthcare shares countered declines in energy names. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI May 0755 Germany Markit services PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit service PMI final May 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Apr 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May 1230 U.S. International trade Apr 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI May Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.00 -1.50 -0.31% +2.16% 473.63 60 CBOT corn 414.50 -0.75 -0.18% +0.18% 392.11 67 CBOT soy 1143.25 -1.00 -0.09% +3.96% 1059.87 79 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.08 +0.70% +4.14% $11.39 56 WTI crude $49.15 -$0.02 -0.04% +0.29% $46.59 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 -0.01% -0.33% USD/AUD 0.723 0.000 -0.01% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)