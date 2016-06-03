* Soybeans rise 5.4 pct this week, biggest in 19 months
* Corn rises for 4th week, tight Brazilian supplies support
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 3 U.S. soybean futures climbed
to a two-year high on Friday with the market poised for its
biggest weekly gain in 19 months as fears of further crop losses
in Argentina underpinned the market.
Corn has risen for four consecutive weeks as lower supplies
from Brazil, the world's second largest exporter, buoyed the
market. Wheat is on track for a second week of gains although
prices have been capped by ample world supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
added 5.4 percent this week, its eighth week of gains. The
market earlier in the session hit $11.49-1/4 a bushel, highest
since July 2014.
Corn is up around half a percent in its fourth week of
gains while wheat has climbed 0.6 percent this week,
rising for a second week.
"There is possibility of further upside potential in
soybeans as there is big dent in South American production and
if the United States has below average crop conditions," said
Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"Having said that millers would be looking to replace
soymeal with other sources of protein."
Rains this week in Argentina's top agricultural province,
which was previously unaffected by recent wet weather, may
further damage the 2015/16 soybean harvest, the Buenos Aires
Grain Exchange said on Thursday.
The decline in the South American harvest comes at a time of
heightened demand of soybeans from China which is in the middle
to rebuilding its herd of pigs.
Government data released on Wednesday showed Chinese pork
prices hit record levels this week, with farmers holding back
pigs from slaughter to rebuild herds following widespread
culling in 2014 when prices were low.
The corn market is being supported by crop losses in Brazil.
Brazil's cereals exporters association Anec cut its estimate
for 2016 corn exports to 23 million tonnes, down 7 million
tonnes from its April outlook.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Trader estimates of net
fund purchases in soybeans ranged from 18,000 to 25,000
contracts and 6,000 to 7,000 contracts in wheat. Estimates for
corn ranged from even to net buyers of 3,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 484.00 -1.50 -0.31% +2.16% 473.63 60
CBOT corn 414.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 392.12 69
CBOT soy 1145.75 1.50 +0.13% +4.18% 1059.95 80
CBOT rice 11.42 $0.04 +0.40% +3.82% $11.39 55
WTI crude 49.13 -$0.04 -0.08% +0.24% $46.59 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 +0.02% -0.30%
USD/AUD 0.7235 0.001 +0.08% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(AddiReporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)