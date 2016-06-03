* Soybeans rise 5.4 pct this week, biggest in 19 months * Corn rises for 4th week, tight Brazilian supplies support (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 3 U.S. soybean futures climbed to a two-year high on Friday with the market poised for its biggest weekly gain in 19 months as fears of further crop losses in Argentina underpinned the market. Corn has risen for four consecutive weeks as lower supplies from Brazil, the world's second largest exporter, buoyed the market. Wheat is on track for a second week of gains although prices have been capped by ample world supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract added 5.4 percent this week, its eighth week of gains. The market earlier in the session hit $11.49-1/4 a bushel, highest since July 2014. Corn is up around half a percent in its fourth week of gains while wheat has climbed 0.6 percent this week, rising for a second week. "There is possibility of further upside potential in soybeans as there is big dent in South American production and if the United States has below average crop conditions," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Having said that millers would be looking to replace soymeal with other sources of protein." Rains this week in Argentina's top agricultural province, which was previously unaffected by recent wet weather, may further damage the 2015/16 soybean harvest, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday. The decline in the South American harvest comes at a time of heightened demand of soybeans from China which is in the middle to rebuilding its herd of pigs. Government data released on Wednesday showed Chinese pork prices hit record levels this week, with farmers holding back pigs from slaughter to rebuild herds following widespread culling in 2014 when prices were low. The corn market is being supported by crop losses in Brazil. Brazil's cereals exporters association Anec cut its estimate for 2016 corn exports to 23 million tonnes, down 7 million tonnes from its April outlook. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Trader estimates of net fund purchases in soybeans ranged from 18,000 to 25,000 contracts and 6,000 to 7,000 contracts in wheat. Estimates for corn ranged from even to net buyers of 3,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.00 -1.50 -0.31% +2.16% 473.63 60 CBOT corn 414.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 392.12 69 CBOT soy 1145.75 1.50 +0.13% +4.18% 1059.95 80 CBOT rice 11.42 $0.04 +0.40% +3.82% $11.39 55 WTI crude 49.13 -$0.04 -0.08% +0.24% $46.59 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 +0.02% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.7235 0.001 +0.08% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (AddiReporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)