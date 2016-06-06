SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. soybeans gained 1.2
percent on Monday, rising in three out of the last four
sessions, with prices underpinned by declining supplies from key
supplier Argentina.
Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session on tightening
supplies in Brazil, while wheat climbed to a six-week top as
heavy rains threatened crop prospects in western Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Renewed rains in Argentina have heightened concerns about
crop losses in the world's number three producer. The country is
likely to see its exports of soybeans and products such as
soymeal decline sharply after rains in April caused widespread
damage to the crop.
* Additional support for beans stemmed from a U.S.
Agriculture Department report that showed strong demand for
new-crop supplies that will be delivered in the fall.
* Record-high corn prices in Brazil, the world's No. 2
exporter of the grain, are compelling pork producers to
slaughter sows they cannot afford to feed and poultry processors
to close plants.
* Southern states that are the traditional home to pork and
poultry plants have been hardest hit by soaring corn feed prices
and a plunge in demand for meat, with companies closing at least
three slaughter houses to cut supply, said Francisco Turra,
president of Brazil's Animal Protein Association.
* The condition of cereal crops in France worsened again
last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, in a sign
that heavy rain is affecting crops in the European Union's
largest grain producer.
* Forecast heavy rains over Australia's east coast next week
are expected to boost wheat production above official estimates
in the world's fourth-largest exporter, analysts said on Friday.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 31,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Monday and the dollar wallowed close
to its lowest in nearly a month after U.S. nonfarm payrolls
showed the slowest job growth in more than five years, quashing
expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
DATA AHEAD
0830 EZ Sentix index
1400 US Employment trends
Grains prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.75 4.50 +0.90% +3.35% 474.99 71
CBOT corn 421.25 3.00 +0.72% +1.44% 393.76 73
CBOT soy 1146.00 14.00 +1.24% +0.15% 1064.48 75
CBOT rice 11.43 $0.06 +0.53% +0.53% $11.41 54
WTI crude 48.93 $0.31 +0.64% -0.49% $46.75 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 -$0.002 -0.16% +1.78%
USD/AUD 0.7327 -0.004 -0.50% +1.36%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)