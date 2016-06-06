* Soybeans jump 1.3 pct on concerns over LatAm crops * Corn rises for 4th day, wheat hits six-week high (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. soybeans gained 1.3 percent on Monday, rising in three out of the last four sessions, with prices underpinned by declining supplies from key supplier Argentina. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session on tightening supplies in Brazil, while wheat climbed to a six-week high as heavy rains threatened crop prospects in western Europe. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans contract climbed 1.3 percent to $11.46-1/2 a bushel by 0254 GMT and corn added 0.7 percent to $4.21 a bushel. Wheat rose as much as 1 percent to $5.02 a bushel, highest since April 21. "Solid U.S. export sales are lending support to ideas that, as South American basis firms, importers are switching over to more U.S. beans," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The greenback's dive on Friday provides an added boost to U.S. competitiveness." Renewed rains in Argentina have heightened concerns about crop losses in the world's third-largest producer. Exports of soybeans and products such as soymeal from the country may decline sharply after rains in April caused widespread damage to the crop. Additional support for beans stemmed from a U.S. Agriculture Department report that showed strong demand for new-crop supplies that will be delivered in the fall. Brazil, the world's second largest corn exporter, continues to face tight supplies. Record-high corn prices in the country are compelling pork producers to slaughter sows they cannot afford to feed and poultry processors to close plants. Southern states that are the traditional home to pork and poultry plants have been hardest hit by soaring corn feed prices and a plunge in demand for meat, with companies closing at least three slaughter houses to cut supply, said Francisco Turra, president of Brazil's Animal Protein Association. The condition of cereal crops in France worsened again last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, in a sign that heavy rain is affecting crops in the European Union's largest grain producer. Forecast heavy rains over Australia's east coast next week are expected to boost wheat production above official estimates in the world's fourth-largest exporter, analysts said on Friday. Large speculators raised their net-long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net-short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net-long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.00 3.75 +0.75% +3.19% 474.97 70 CBOT corn 421.00 2.75 +0.66% +1.38% 393.75 73 CBOT soy 1146.50 14.50 +1.28% +0.20% 1064.50 75 CBOT rice 11.36 -$0.02 -0.13% -0.13% $11.41 51 WTI crude 49.06 $0.44 +0.90% -0.22% $46.75 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.002 -0.19% +1.74% USD/AUD 0.7318 -0.005 -0.62% +1.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and Christian Schmollinger)