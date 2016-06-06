* Soybeans jump 1.3 pct on concerns over LatAm crops
* Corn rises for 4th day, wheat hits six-week high
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. soybeans gained 1.3
percent on Monday, rising in three out of the last four
sessions, with prices underpinned by declining supplies from key
supplier Argentina.
Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session on tightening
supplies in Brazil, while wheat climbed to a six-week high as
heavy rains threatened crop prospects in western Europe.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans
contract climbed 1.3 percent to $11.46-1/2 a bushel by 0254 GMT
and corn added 0.7 percent to $4.21 a bushel. Wheat
rose as much as 1 percent to $5.02 a bushel, highest since April
21.
"Solid U.S. export sales are lending support to ideas that,
as South American basis firms, importers are switching over to
more U.S. beans," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The greenback's dive on Friday provides an added boost to
U.S. competitiveness."
Renewed rains in Argentina have heightened concerns about
crop losses in the world's third-largest producer. Exports of
soybeans and products such as soymeal from the country may
decline sharply after rains in April caused widespread damage to
the crop.
Additional support for beans stemmed from a U.S. Agriculture
Department report that showed strong demand for new-crop
supplies that will be delivered in the fall.
Brazil, the world's second largest corn exporter, continues
to face tight supplies.
Record-high corn prices in the country are compelling pork
producers to slaughter sows they cannot afford to feed and
poultry processors to close plants.
Southern states that are the traditional home to pork and
poultry plants have been hardest hit by soaring corn feed prices
and a plunge in demand for meat, with companies closing at least
three slaughter houses to cut supply, said Francisco Turra,
president of Brazil's Animal Protein Association.
The condition of cereal crops in France worsened again last
week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, in a sign that
heavy rain is affecting crops in the European Union's largest
grain producer.
Forecast heavy rains over Australia's east coast next week
are expected to boost wheat production above official estimates
in the world's fourth-largest exporter, analysts said on Friday.
Large speculators raised their net-long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 31, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net-short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net-long
position in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.00 3.75 +0.75% +3.19% 474.97 70
CBOT corn 421.00 2.75 +0.66% +1.38% 393.75 73
CBOT soy 1146.50 14.50 +1.28% +0.20% 1064.50 75
CBOT rice 11.36 -$0.02 -0.13% -0.13% $11.41 51
WTI crude 49.06 $0.44 +0.90% -0.22% $46.75 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.002 -0.19% +1.74%
USD/AUD 0.7318 -0.005 -0.62% +1.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and
Christian Schmollinger)