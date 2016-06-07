SINGAPORE, June 7 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a six-week peak the session before, while soybean prices firmed on support from tighter South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago wheat rallied to its highest since April 21 on Monday on concerns over adverse weather hitting European production. * The condition of cereal crops in France has worsened, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, in a sign that heavy rain is affecting crops in the European Union's largest grain producer. * France's farm ministry on Monday said wet weather had favoured disease development in rapeseed crops and that other winter crops may see yields suffer in the European Union's largest grain producer. * Expectations of lower supplies from Argentina continue to support soybean markets. The country is likely to see its exports of soybeans and products such as soymeal decline sharply after rains in April caused widespread damage to the crop. * Brazil, the world's second-largest corn exporter, continues to face tight supplies, boosting demand for U.S. supplies on the export market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday morning reported weekly corn export inspections of 1.068 million tonnes, up from 786,507 tonnes last week and near the high-end of market forecasts. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares hit a five-week high on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. interest rate hikes are likely on the way, but held back on any reference to the timing. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Apr 0645 France Trade data Apr 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1 1230 U.S. Revised labor costs Q1 Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 506.00 -1.50 -0.30% +1.76% 476.13 71 CBOT corn 426.75 -0.50 -0.12% +2.03% 395.46 74 CBOT soy 1139.75 1.50 +0.13% +0.68% 1068.56 73 CBOT rice 11.69 -$0.02 -0.13% +2.81% $11.44 63 WTI crude 49.60 -$0.09 -0.18% +2.02% $47.00 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.000 +0.03% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.7374 0.001 +0.11% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)