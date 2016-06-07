SINGAPORE, June 7 U.S. wheat edged lower on
Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a
six-week peak the session before, while soybean prices firmed on
support from tighter South American supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago wheat rallied to its highest since April 21
on Monday on concerns over adverse weather hitting European
production.
* The condition of cereal crops in France has worsened, farm
office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, in a sign that heavy rain
is affecting crops in the European Union's largest grain
producer.
* France's farm ministry on Monday said wet weather had
favoured disease development in rapeseed crops and that other
winter crops may see yields suffer in the European Union's
largest grain producer.
* Expectations of lower supplies from Argentina continue to
support soybean markets. The country is likely to see its
exports of soybeans and products such as soymeal decline sharply
after rains in April caused widespread damage to the crop.
* Brazil, the world's second-largest corn exporter,
continues to face tight supplies, boosting demand for U.S.
supplies on the export market.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday morning
reported weekly corn export inspections of 1.068 million tonnes,
up from 786,507 tonnes last week and near the high-end of market
forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares hit a five-week high on Tuesday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. interest rate hikes are
likely on the way, but held back on any reference to the timing.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Apr
0645 France Trade data Apr
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
1230 U.S. Revised labor costs Q1
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 506.00 -1.50 -0.30% +1.76% 476.13 71
CBOT corn 426.75 -0.50 -0.12% +2.03% 395.46 74
CBOT soy 1139.75 1.50 +0.13% +0.68% 1068.56 73
CBOT rice 11.69 -$0.02 -0.13% +2.81% $11.44 63
WTI crude 49.60 -$0.09 -0.18% +2.02% $47.00 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.000 +0.03% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.7374 0.001 +0.11% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)