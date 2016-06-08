SYDNEY, June 8 U.S. soybeans edged higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns about the risk from adverse weather on U.S. supplies continued to provide support. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.66 percent to $11.48-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.26 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $4.28 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to $5.08 a bushel, having closed little changed on Tuesday. * Midwest Market Solutions said weather forecasts for July for key U.S. soybean growing regions call for hotter and direr conditions than normal, stirring fears that a La Nina weather pattern could be emerging * The USDA said farmers had nearly completed planting corn and that 75 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, a score that beat market expectations. * Winter wheat ratings fell by one point to 62 percent, but the relatively good score and drier weather for the U.S. harvest under way have underlined ample U.S. supplies. MARKET NEWS * The dollar bloc currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars held on to large gains on Wednesday, supported by monetary policy expectations and higher commodity prices, while the U.S. dollar treaded water against the yen and euro. * Oil prices stood steady near their highest level in about eight months, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil industry. * The S&P 500 ended at its best level since July on Tuesday, helped by a big jump in energy shares and investor confidence that higher interest rates will not derail the economy. Grains prices at 0157 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.00 -1.00 -0.20% +0.10% 476.90 73 CBOT corn 428.00 0.25 +0.06% +0.18% 396.85 77 CBOT soy 1148.75 7.50 +0.66% +0.92% 1072.66 76 CBOT rice $11.65 -$0.09 -0.77% -0.47% $11.46 60 WTI crude $50.40 $0.04 +0.08% +1.43% $47.24 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.10% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.744 -0.002 -0.23% +1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)