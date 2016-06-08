* Soybeans gain more ground on f'casts of dry U.S. summer
* Wheat eases after 5-day rally on Europe rains, corn dips
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with prices
underpinned by forecasts of hot and dry weather during the U.S.
summer growing season.
Wheat eased as the market took a breather after a
five-session rally which was triggered as unseasonal rains in
Europe sparked concerns over potential crop losses.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
had risen 0.4 percent to $11.46-1/4 a bushel by 0237 GMT,
having closed 0.3-percent higher on Tuesday.
Wheat slid 0.3 percent to $5.07-1/4 a bushel after
gaining almost 10 percent in the last five sessions, while corn
fell 0.2 percent to $4.27 a bushel.
"Investors and traders are worried about dryness in U.S.
soybeans' establishment and development stages," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Midwest Market Solutions said weather forecasts for July for
key U.S. soybean growing regions call for hotter and direr
conditions than normal, stirring fears that a La Nina weather
pattern could be emerging.
Soybeans have climbed about 34 percent since the beginning
of March as unseasonal rains caused widespread damage to the
crop in Argentina, the world's third largest supplier.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement that
private exporters sold 180,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for
2016/17 delivery supported prices. That marked the second day in
a row that the government had announced a sale of U.S. supplies.
Torrential rain in France could cut wheat yields in the
European Union's biggest grower although better conditions in
countries including Germany are keeping western Europe on course
for another large harvest this year.
U.S. winter wheat ratings fell by one point to 62 percent,
but the relatively good score and drier weather for the U.S.
harvest under way have underlined ample U.S. supplies.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday.
Traders estimated that funds activity in corn ranged from
net even to buyers of 7,000 contracts. In soybeans, they were
estimated to be net buyers of 3,000 to 5,000 contracts. For
wheat, estimates ranged from net purchases of 5,000 to 7,000
contracts.
Grains prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.25 -1.75 -0.34% -0.05% 476.88 71
CBOT corn 427.00 -0.75 -0.18% -0.06% 396.82 75
CBOT soy 1146.25 5.00 +0.44% +0.70% 1072.58 75
CBOT rice 11.74 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.26% $11.46 65
WTI crude 50.38 $0.02 +0.04% +1.39% $47.24 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.11% +0.15%
USD/AUD 0.7438 -0.002 -0.25% +0.98%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)