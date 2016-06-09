SYDNEY, June 9 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with forecasts of unfavourable weather for U.S. production pushing prices towards their highest in nearly two years. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.11 percent to $11.79 a bushel, having firmed 3.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their highest since the end of June 2014 at $11.89-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures fell 0.35 percent to $4.29-3/4, having gained 0.82 percent in the previous session when prices hit a peak of $4.39-1/4 a bushel - the highest since last July. * The most active wheat contract dropped 0.14 $4.18-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a seven-month high. * Forecasts for dry weather across key U.S. soybean growing regions have been supporting prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced spot soybean sales for three days in a row, highlighting the problems that excessive rains have wreaked on the harvest in Argentina. * USDA said early on Wednesday that exporters booked deals to ship another 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China during the 2015-16 crop year. China is the top buyer of the oilseed. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar took centre stage in early Asian trade on Thursday, surging to a one-year high after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand defied expectations for an interest rate cut and stood pat. * Oil prices remained near 2016 highs in early trading on Thursday, buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, a weaker dollar and strong demand, but some analysts warned that the recent rally was starting to look overblown. * The Dow ended above 18,000 for the first time since April on Wednesday as declines in the dollar lifted some commodity-related shares and boosted the outlook for multinationals. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices May 0130 China Producer prices May 0600 Germany Trade data Apr 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 518.75 -0.75 -0.14% +1.92% 478.46 77 CBOT corn 429.75 -1.50 -0.35% +0.47% 398.46 74 CBOT soy 1179.00 1.25 +0.11% +3.31% 1078.64 81 CBOT rice $11.43 -$0.10 -0.87% -2.64% $11.46 51 WTI crude $51.64 $0.41 +0.80% +2.54% $47.48 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.001 +0.08% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.747 0.000 +0.05% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)