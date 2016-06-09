SYDNEY, June 9 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Thursday, with forecasts of unfavourable
weather for U.S. production pushing prices towards their highest
in nearly two years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans
climbed 0.11 percent to $11.79 a bushel, having firmed 3.2
percent on Wednesday when prices hit their highest since the end
of June 2014 at $11.89-1/4 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.35 percent to
$4.29-3/4, having gained 0.82 percent in the previous session
when prices hit a peak of $4.39-1/4 a bushel - the highest since
last July.
* The most active wheat contract dropped 0.14
$4.18-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday
when prices hit a seven-month high.
* Forecasts for dry weather across key U.S. soybean growing
regions have been supporting prices.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced
spot soybean sales for three days in a row, highlighting the
problems that excessive rains have wreaked on the harvest in
Argentina.
* USDA said early on Wednesday that exporters booked deals
to ship another 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China during the
2015-16 crop year. China is the top buyer of the oilseed.
MARKET NEWS
* The New Zealand dollar took centre stage in early Asian
trade on Thursday, surging to a one-year high after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand defied expectations for an interest rate cut
and stood pat.
* Oil prices remained near 2016 highs in early trading on
Thursday, buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, a weaker
dollar and strong demand, but some analysts warned that the
recent rally was starting to look overblown.
* The Dow ended above 18,000 for the first time since April
on Wednesday as declines in the dollar lifted some
commodity-related shares and boosted the outlook for
multinationals.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices May
0130 China Producer prices May
0600 Germany Trade data Apr
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr
Grains prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 518.75 -0.75 -0.14% +1.92% 478.46 77
CBOT corn 429.75 -1.50 -0.35% +0.47% 398.46 74
CBOT soy 1179.00 1.25 +0.11% +3.31% 1078.64 81
CBOT rice $11.43 -$0.10 -0.87% -2.64% $11.46 51
WTI crude $51.64 $0.41 +0.80% +2.54% $47.48 79
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.001 +0.08% +0.40%
USD/AUD 0.747 0.000 +0.05% +0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)