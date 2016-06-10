SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday after climbing to a two-year high this week, but were still set for their ninth week of gains, underpinned by shrinking South American supply and doubts over U.S. production prospects. Wheat eased for a second session as expectations of bumper production of the U.S. winter crop weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans have gained more than 28 percent in nine consecutive weeks of gains as unseasonal rains caused widespread damage to Argentina's crop. Forecasters are now predicting a dry growing season for the U.S. soybean crop due to the La Nina weather pattern. * The corn market is up 1.4 percent this week, its fifth week of gains, driven by lower supplies in the world's second largest exporter Brazil. * Wheat has risen 2.2 percent this week, although gains have been capped by expectations of bumper production of the U.S. winter crop. * Warm weather this week and the potential for La Nina in the U.S. Midwest this summer have made investors nervous about stress to soybean plants. * Argentine farmers have brought in 86.7 percent of land planted with soybeans this season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, adding 8 percentage points during the week but lagging last year's harvesting tempo by 9.9 percentage points due to rains. * Harsh early April storms wrecked the crop in parts of southern Cordoba, Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces, leaving other areas too wet to be harvested on schedule. * Export sales of U.S. corn to be shipped ahead of the fall harvest have topped last year's pace for the first time this season, government data on Thursday showed, fuelled by competitive prices and a lack of available grain from drought-hit Brazil. * Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soybean contracts on Thursday, traders said. Analysts estimated that funds sold a net 10,000 corn contracts and 6,000 to 8,000 wheat contracts. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect USDA on Friday to boost its forecast for U.S. winter wheat production amid good yield results in early-harvested fields in Kansas and Texas. * The analysts also expected the government to lift its U.S. wheat ending stocks outlook and slash supplies of corn and soybeans, in a midday announcement that typically roils markets. MARKET NEWS * Bond prices and the yen rallied on Thursday as investors sought the safety of low-risk assets, while crude oil prices and stocks retreated after recent gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) :: China Foreign direct investment May 0600 Germany Wholesale price index May 0645 France Industrial output Apr 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jun Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.00 -2.25 -0.44% -2.21% 478.93 64 CBOT corn 424.25 -2.25 -0.53% -1.62% 399.45 63 CBOT soy 1175.00 -1.00 -0.09% -0.23% 1083.46 78 CBOT rice 11.31 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.91% $11.47 47 WTI crude 50.61 $0.05 +0.10% -1.21% $47.60 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.81% USD/AUD 0.7408 -0.002 -0.26% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)