* Soybeans have gained over 28 pct in nine-week rally * Wheat up for 3rd week, but gains capped by bumper U.S. output (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. soybeans were on track on Friday for a ninth consecutive weeks of gains, the longest bull run in 43 years, on the back of shrinking South American supplies and doubts over U.S. production prospects. Wheat is up for a third week although the market has taken a hit since Thursday on expectations of bumper production of the U.S. winter crop while corn has risen for five straight weeks. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract has gained more than 28 percent in nine weeks as unseasonal rains caused widespread damage to Argentina's crop. Forecasters are now predicting a dry growing season for the U.S. soybean crop due to the La Nina weather pattern. The last time soybeans rose for nine weeks in a row was in 1973. The corn market is up 1.4 percent this week, its fifth week of gains, driven by lower supplies in the world's second-largest exporter Brazil. Wheat has risen 2.3 percent this week, although gains have been capped by expectations of bumper production of the U.S. winter crop. "La Nina is the big story," said one Sydney-based trader. "The supply-and-demand situation in beans is really tight and it has caught everyone off guard. China is buying large volumes." Warm weather this week and the potential for a La Nina in the U.S. Midwest this summer have made investors nervous about stress to soybean plants. Argentine farmers have brought in 86.7 percent of land planted with soybeans this season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, adding 8 percentage points during the week but lagging last year's harvesting tempo by 9.9 percentage points due to rains. Harsh early April storms wrecked the crop in parts of southern Cordoba, Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces, leaving other areas too wet to be harvested on schedule. Export sales of U.S. corn to be shipped ahead of the fall harvest have topped last year's pace for the first time this season, government data on Thursday showed, fuelled by competitive prices and a lack of available grain from drought-hit Brazil. Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soybean contracts on Thursday, traders said. Analysts estimated that funds sold a net 10,000 corn contracts and 6,000 to 8,000 wheat contracts. Analysts polled by Reuters expect USDA on Friday to boost its forecast for U.S. winter wheat production amid good yield results in early-harvested fields in Kansas and Texas. The analysts also expected the government to lift its U.S. wheat ending stocks outlook and slash supplies of corn and soybeans, in an announcement that typically roils markets. Grains prices at 0156 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.50 -1.75 -0.34% -2.12% 478.94 64 CBOT corn 424.50 -2.00 -0.47% -1.57% 399.46 63 CBOT soy 1176.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.15% 1083.49 79 CBOT rice 11.24 -$0.08 -0.71% -2.52% $11.47 44 WTI crude 50.57 $0.01 +0.02% -1.29% $47.60 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.83% USD/AUD 0.7417 -0.001 -0.13% -0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ed Davies)