SINGAPORE, June 13 U.S. corn rose 2.8 percent on
Monday while soybeans gained 1.4 percent with prices supported
by concerns over a severe drought in Brazil and unseasonal rains
in Argentina curbing global supplies.
Wheat gained 1.2 percent, tracking gains in corn and
soybeans, although prices were capped by expectations of bumper
harvest of the U.S. winter crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Agricultural markets have been showing bullish momentum
since April as a severe drought has hit Brazilian corn
production, while heavy rains have swamped Argentina's soybean
crop.
* Domestic supplies of corn and soybeans will be tighter
than expected in the United States as problems with crops in
Brazil and Argentina have raised demand for U.S. supplies from
overseas buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Friday.
* In its monthly supply and demand report, the government
cut its new-crop and old-crop ending stocks outlooks for both
corn and soybeans by more than analysts had forecast.
* For corn, USDA said U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16 would
be 1.708 billion bushels, down from its May outlook for 1.803
billion bushels. It lowered its 2016/17 corn end stocks view to
2.008 billion bushels from 2.153 billion bushels.
* Old-crop soybean stocks were cut to 370 million bushels
from 400 million bushels. New-crop soy stocks were lowered to
260 million bushels from 305 million bushels.
* Supporting the rally are two private sales of U.S.
soybeans to unknown destinations, which the USDA announced
separately from its crop report.
* The market will focus now on what the USDA will say on
June 30, when it releases its estimates for U.S. quarterly grain
stocks and planted acres. It will also keep a close eye on the
weather that could threaten recently planted U.S. corn and
soybean crops.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June. 7,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Investors swapped equities for less risky assets such as
U.S. Treasuries and the yen on Friday on fears about the impact
of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether it should leave the
European Union. {MKTS/GLOB]
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Industrial output May
0200 China Retail sales May
0200 China Urban investment May
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.00 6.00 +1.21% -1.81% 478.91 58
CBOT corn 435.00 12.00 +2.84% +1.99% 400.85 73
CBOT soy 1194.25 16.00 +1.36% +1.55% 1089.05 84
CBOT rice 11.35 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.56% $11.47 49
WTI crude 48.66 -$0.41 -0.84% -3.76% $47.64 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 -0.01% -0.58%
USD/AUD 0.7370 0.000 -0.01% -0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)