SINGAPORE, June 13 U.S. corn rose 2.8 percent on Monday while soybeans gained 1.4 percent with prices supported by concerns over a severe drought in Brazil and unseasonal rains in Argentina curbing global supplies. Wheat gained 1.2 percent, tracking gains in corn and soybeans, although prices were capped by expectations of bumper harvest of the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Agricultural markets have been showing bullish momentum since April as a severe drought has hit Brazilian corn production, while heavy rains have swamped Argentina's soybean crop. * Domestic supplies of corn and soybeans will be tighter than expected in the United States as problems with crops in Brazil and Argentina have raised demand for U.S. supplies from overseas buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. * In its monthly supply and demand report, the government cut its new-crop and old-crop ending stocks outlooks for both corn and soybeans by more than analysts had forecast. * For corn, USDA said U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16 would be 1.708 billion bushels, down from its May outlook for 1.803 billion bushels. It lowered its 2016/17 corn end stocks view to 2.008 billion bushels from 2.153 billion bushels. * Old-crop soybean stocks were cut to 370 million bushels from 400 million bushels. New-crop soy stocks were lowered to 260 million bushels from 305 million bushels. * Supporting the rally are two private sales of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, which the USDA announced separately from its crop report. * The market will focus now on what the USDA will say on June 30, when it releases its estimates for U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planted acres. It will also keep a close eye on the weather that could threaten recently planted U.S. corn and soybean crops. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June. 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Investors swapped equities for less risky assets such as U.S. Treasuries and the yen on Friday on fears about the impact of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether it should leave the European Union. {MKTS/GLOB] DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Industrial output May 0200 China Retail sales May 0200 China Urban investment May Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.00 6.00 +1.21% -1.81% 478.91 58 CBOT corn 435.00 12.00 +2.84% +1.99% 400.85 73 CBOT soy 1194.25 16.00 +1.36% +1.55% 1089.05 84 CBOT rice 11.35 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.56% $11.47 49 WTI crude 48.66 -$0.41 -0.84% -3.76% $47.64 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 -0.01% -0.58% USD/AUD 0.7370 0.000 -0.01% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)