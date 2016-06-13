* Corn up 2.5 pct in biggest 1-day gain in a month, soy
rises
* USDA cuts ending stocks outlook, funds continue to buy
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 13 U.S. corn rallied 2.5 percent
on Monday and soybeans gained almost 1 percent, with prices
supported by concerns over a severe drought in Brazil and
unseasonal rains in Argentina curbing global supplies.
Wheat rose, tracking gains in corn and soybeans, although
prices were capped by expectations of a bumper harvest of the
U.S. winter crop.
"Funds are continuing with their bullish bets on corn and
soybean markets," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo.
"The USDA has cut its estimates for ending stocks as there
is strong demand for U.S. products."
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
was up 2.5 percent at $4.33-1/2 a bushel by 0217 GMT, its
biggest one-day gain since mid-May. Soybeans added 0.9
percent to $11.88-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat rose 0.7 percent to $4.98-1/2 a bushel.
Agricultural markets have been showing bullish momentum
since April as a severe drought has hit Brazilian corn
production, while heavy rains have swamped Argentina's soybean
crop.
Domestic supplies of corn and soybeans will be tighter than
expected in the United States as problems with crops in Brazil
and Argentina have raised demand for U.S. supplies from overseas
buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.
In its monthly supply and demand report, the government cut
its new-crop and old-crop ending stocks outlooks for both corn
and soybeans by more than analysts had forecast.
For corn, the USDA said U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16 would
be 1.708 billion bushels, down from its May outlook for 1.803
billion bushels. It lowered its 2016/17 corn end stocks view to
2.008 billion bushels from 2.153 billion bushels.
Old-crop soybean stocks were cut to 370 million bushels from
400 million bushels. New-crop soy stocks were lowered to 260
million bushels from 305 million bushels.
The market will focus now on what the USDA will say on June
30, when it releases its estimates for U.S. quarterly grain
stocks and planted acres. It will also keep a close eye on the
weather that could threaten recently planted U.S. corn and
soybean crops.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to June. 7, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0217 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 498.50 3.50 +0.71% -2.30% 478.83 56
CBOT corn 433.50 10.50 +2.48% +1.64% 400.80 72
CBOT soy 1188.75 10.50 +0.89% +1.08% 1088.87 83
CBOT rice 11.29 -$0.07 -0.62% -2.12% $11.47 46
WTI crude 48.40 -$0.67 -1.37% -4.27% $47.63 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.63%
USD/AUD 0.7376 0.001 +0.07% -0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)