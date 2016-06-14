SINGAPORE, June 14 Chicago corn slid on Tuesday
to give up some of last session's gains, with a U.S. government
report showing the crop condition was unchanged despite concerns
over hot weather.
Soybeans slid for a second session on pressure from an
improved rating of the U.S. crop, while wheat edged higher after
falling for the last three sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop
progress report rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week.
Analysts had expected a slight decline.
* Corn futures rallied on Monday on concerns over hot and
dry weather threatening yields, especially in the Mississippi
Delta where corn is starting to pollinate, a key growth phase
for determining yield.
* The good-to-excellent rating for U.S. soybean crop was at
74 percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and above last year's
67 percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday.
* Still strong demand is keeping a floor under prices. U.S.
soybean processors likely boosted crush levels to the highest
ever for the month of May due to stepped-up demand for U.S.
soymeal stemming from problems with the South American crop,
analysts said.
* Some analysts expect the USDA to raise its U.S. soybean
plantings estimate and lower its corn area forecast in a hotly
anticipated June 30 acreage report.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its
estimate of U.S. 2016 soybean planted area to 83.8 million
acres, up from its May forecast of 83.0 million and above the
USDA's March figure of 82.2 million.
* Informa cut its estimate of U.S. corn plantings to 92.6
million acres, down from 93.4 million previously and below the
USDA's forecast of 93.6 million.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn futures
contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybeans and wheat.
Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 15,000
to 20,000 contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday amid growing worries this
month's referendum in Britain could see it exit the European
Union, while markets were also nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the day.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism May
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1230 U.S. Import prices May
1230 U.S. Export prices May
1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 491.50 0.25 +0.05% -3.67% 478.59 50
CBOT corn 427.50 -2.50 -0.58% +0.23% 400.60 64
CBOT soy 1165.25 -3.75 -0.32% -0.91% 1088.08 70
CBOT rice 11.25 -$0.06 -0.57% -0.62% $11.47 45
WTI crude 48.32 -$0.56 -1.15% -1.53% $47.76 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.004 +0.36% -0.22%
USD/AUD 0.7384 0.001 +0.18% -0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)