SINGAPORE, June 14 Chicago corn slid on Tuesday to give up some of last session's gains, with a U.S. government report showing the crop condition was unchanged despite concerns over hot weather. Soybeans slid for a second session on pressure from an improved rating of the U.S. crop, while wheat edged higher after falling for the last three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Analysts had expected a slight decline. * Corn futures rallied on Monday on concerns over hot and dry weather threatening yields, especially in the Mississippi Delta where corn is starting to pollinate, a key growth phase for determining yield. * The good-to-excellent rating for U.S. soybean crop was at 74 percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and above last year's 67 percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday. * Still strong demand is keeping a floor under prices. U.S. soybean processors likely boosted crush levels to the highest ever for the month of May due to stepped-up demand for U.S. soymeal stemming from problems with the South American crop, analysts said. * Some analysts expect the USDA to raise its U.S. soybean plantings estimate and lower its corn area forecast in a hotly anticipated June 30 acreage report. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of U.S. 2016 soybean planted area to 83.8 million acres, up from its May forecast of 83.0 million and above the USDA's March figure of 82.2 million. * Informa cut its estimate of U.S. corn plantings to 92.6 million acres, down from 93.4 million previously and below the USDA's forecast of 93.6 million. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybeans and wheat. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 15,000 to 20,000 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday amid growing worries this month's referendum in Britain could see it exit the European Union, while markets were also nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the day. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism May 1230 U.S. Retail sales May 1230 U.S. Import prices May 1230 U.S. Export prices May 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.50 0.25 +0.05% -3.67% 478.59 50 CBOT corn 427.50 -2.50 -0.58% +0.23% 400.60 64 CBOT soy 1165.25 -3.75 -0.32% -0.91% 1088.08 70 CBOT rice 11.25 -$0.06 -0.57% -0.62% $11.47 45 WTI crude 48.32 -$0.56 -1.15% -1.53% $47.76 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.004 +0.36% -0.22% USD/AUD 0.7384 0.001 +0.18% -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)