* Corn, soybeans fall after U.S. crop report
* U.S. corn crop condition stable, soybeans improving
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 14 Chicago corn slid more than 1
percent on Tuesday to give up some of the previous session's
gains, with a U.S. report indicating a better-than-expected
condition for this year's crop.
Soybeans slid for a second session under pressure from an
improved U.S. crop rating, while wheat fell for a fourth session
amid plentiful world supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its weekly crop
progress report rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week
and better than last year's 73 percent. Analysts had expected a
slight decline.
The good-to-excellent rating for the U.S. soybean crop was
at 74 percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and 67 percent last
year, the USDA said after the market closed on Monday.
"U.S. crop conditions still look strong, but the market
continues to worry about dryness in July," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"Forecasters say the U.S. upper Midwest will at least see
widespread rain this week. Precipitation in the lower Midwest
won't be as substantial though and more will be needed soon to
support crop development."
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract fell
1.3 percent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel by 0315 GMT, and soybeans
lost 1.3 percent to $11.53-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat gave up 0.9 percent to $4.87 a bushel.
Corn rallied on Monday on worry over hot, dry weather
hurting yields, especially in the Mississippi Delta, where corn
is starting to pollinate, a key phase for determining yield.
Strong soybean demand is keeping a floor under prices. U.S.
soybean processors likely boosted crush levels to a record high
for the month of May due to stepped-up demand for soymeal
because of problems with the South American crop, analysts said.
Some analysts expect the USDA to raise its U.S. soybean
plantings estimate and lower its corn area forecast in a hotly
anticipated June 30 acreage report.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate
of U.S. 2016 soybean planted area to 83.8 million acres, up from
its May forecast of 83.0 million and higher than the USDA's
March figure of 82.2 million.
Informa cut its estimate of U.S. corn plantings to 92.6
million acres, down from 93.4 million previously and below the
USDA's forecast of 93.6 million.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn contracts on
Monday and net sellers of soybeans and wheat. Trader estimates
of net fund buying in corn ranged from 15,000 to 20,000
contracts.
Grains prices at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.00 -4.25 -0.87% -4.56% 478.44 47
CBOT corn 424.50 -5.50 -1.28% -0.47% 400.50 59
CBOT soy 1153.75 -15.25 -1.30% -1.89% 1087.70 61
CBOT rice 11.20 -$0.11 -1.02% -1.06% $11.47 43
WTI crude 48.31 -$0.57 -1.17% -1.55% $47.76 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.004 +0.40% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.7381 0.001 +0.14% -0.62%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom
Hogue)