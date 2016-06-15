SINGAPORE, June 15 Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Wednesday, remaining close to a two-year peak due to concerns over a dry growing-season in the U.S. Midwest and following crop losses in Argentina. Corn was little changed after climbing for the past two days, while wheat edged higher, recouping some of the losses suffered in the last four sessions of decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasters said the La Nina weather pattern would result in dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest, which could reduce corn and soybean production. * Earlier this year, unseasonal rains across Argentina's soybean belt caused widespread crop damage. Brazil, the world's second largest corn importer, turned into an importer after lower production due to a drought. * Corn has rallied despite relatively strong crop condition ratings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good-to-excellent, unchanged from the previous week and above an average of analysts' expectations for 74 percent. * Rain is needed in parts of the eastern Midwest and the Mississippi River Delta. * The wheat market has faced pressure from ample world supplies and expectations of bumper harvest of the U.S. winter crop. * The USDA said the U.S. winter wheat harvest was 11 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 2 percent the previous week. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares dipped to near three-week lows, while safehaven assets such as U.S. bonds and the yen were in demand on Wednesday on growing anxiety Britain will choose to leave the European Union next week. DATA/EVENT AHEAD 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Apr 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jun 1315 U.S. Industrial output May 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement 1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.50 1.50 +0.31% -0.97% 479.02 46 CBOT corn 436.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.51% 404.07 74 CBOT soy 1175.50 6.00 +0.51% +0.56% 1097.25 76 CBOT rice 11.30 $0.00 +0.00% -0.53% $11.48 48 WTI crude 47.62 -$0.87 -1.79% -2.58% $47.90 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.87% USD/AUD 0.7340 -0.002 -0.22% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)