SINGAPORE, June 16 Chicago corn futures slid for a second session on Thursday as much-needed rains across the U.S. Midwest boosted the outlook for crops. Wheat dropped to a two-week low on pressure from the rapidly advancing harvest of the U.S. winter crop, while soybeans were little changed after closing lower on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Showers across the U.S corn belt have this week brought relief to areas where soil moisture has been waning in the heat, and more rain is expected this weekend. * Forecasts are for a return to high temperatures this weekend and into next week, although there is also a high chance of precipitation. * Higher demand for U.S. soybean products amid lower South American output kept a floor under the soybean market. The National Oilseed Processors Association in a monthly report said its members crushed 152.8 million bushels of soybeans in May, more than analysts expected and the most on record for the month. * Wheat is being anchored by good yields in early U.S. harvesting and a backdrop of hefty global supplies. * Russian wheat export prices rose further last week on concerns that recent rains could hit crop quality. * Black Sea prices for Russian wheat with 12.5 percent protein content were at $184 a tonne on a free-on-board basis at the end of last week, up $4 from a week earlier, Russian agricultural consultancy IKAR said in a note. * Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. * Trade estimates of fund selling in corn ranged from 9,000 to 14,000 contracts, and in wheat from 3,500 to 6,000 contracts. Funds were seen as net sellers of 8,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar fell along with bond yields on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and hinted at a less aggressive outlook for rates. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final May 1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Consumer prices May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jun Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.75 -0.75 -0.16% -1.70% 478.90 39 CBOT corn 426.00 -3.00 -0.70% -2.41% 405.46 56 CBOT soy 1155.75 -0.25 -0.02% -1.18% 1100.66 61 CBOT rice 11.60 -$0.02 -0.13% +2.70% $11.49 62 WTI crude 47.46 -$0.55 -1.15% -2.12% $48.04 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.11% +0.56% USD/AUD 0.7418 0.001 +0.19% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)