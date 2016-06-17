SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago soybean futures were on Friday set for a weekly decline after nine weeks of strong gains as concerns over dry weather eased in key producing area the U.S. Midwest. Wheat is suffering its second week of losses with abundant supplies and an outlook for a bumper U.S. winter crop weighing on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade soybeans have lost 3.3 percent this week after climbing more than 28 percent in the last nine weeks of rally. * Although corn is on track for a sixth week of gains, the market has given up some of the weather premium. * The rally in soybeans was triggered by crop losses in Argentina where rains ahead of the harvest curbed yields. Fears of a La Nina weather pattern bringing dryness to the U.S. Midwest have fuelled gains in soybean and corn markets. * But both markets have faced pressure this week after a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the soybean crop condition improving and the corn crop steady. Rains over the last few days and forecasts of further precipitation have weighed on prices. * The good-to-excellent rating for U.S. soybean crop was at 74 percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and above last year's 67 percent, the agency said. * The USDA rated 75 percent of the corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. * Wheat futures faced headwinds from ample world supplies and expectations for a bumper U.S. winter crop harvest. It is down 3.6 percent in its second week of decline. MARKET NEWS * Sterling rose versus the dollar and U.S. stocks broke a five-day losing streak on Thursday as campaigning for Britain's vote on whether to leave the European Union was temporarily suspended following the shooting death of a pro-EU British lawmaker. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account Apr 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1230 U.S. Building permits May Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.00 4.50 +0.95% -0.10% 479.22 42 CBOT corn 426.50 1.25 +0.29% -0.58% 407.19 57 CBOT soy 1139.75 5.25 +0.46% -1.41% 1104.20 51 CBOT rice 11.33 $0.02 +0.18% +0.31% $11.48 51 WTI crude 46.59 $0.38 +0.82% -2.96% $48.07 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 $0.004 +0.32% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.7381 0.002 +0.30% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)