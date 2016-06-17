SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago soybean futures were
on Friday set for a weekly decline after nine weeks of strong
gains as concerns over dry weather eased in key producing area
the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat is suffering its second week of losses with abundant
supplies and an outlook for a bumper U.S. winter crop weighing
on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans have lost 3.3
percent this week after climbing more than 28 percent in the
last nine weeks of rally.
* Although corn is on track for a sixth week of gains,
the market has given up some of the weather premium.
* The rally in soybeans was triggered by crop losses in
Argentina where rains ahead of the harvest curbed yields. Fears
of a La Nina weather pattern bringing dryness to the U.S.
Midwest have fuelled gains in soybean and corn markets.
* But both markets have faced pressure this week after a
report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the
soybean crop condition improving and the corn crop steady. Rains
over the last few days and forecasts of further precipitation
have weighed on prices.
* The good-to-excellent rating for U.S. soybean crop was at
74 percent, up from 72 percent a week ago and above last year's
67 percent, the agency said.
* The USDA rated 75 percent of the corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week.
* Wheat futures faced headwinds from ample world supplies
and expectations for a bumper U.S. winter crop harvest. It is
down 3.6 percent in its second week of decline.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling rose versus the dollar and U.S. stocks broke a
five-day losing streak on Thursday as campaigning for Britain's
vote on whether to leave the European Union was temporarily
suspended following the shooting death of a pro-EU British
lawmaker.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Euro zone Current account Apr
0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1230 U.S. Building permits May
Grains prices at 0052 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 477.00 4.50 +0.95% -0.10% 479.22 42
CBOT corn 426.50 1.25 +0.29% -0.58% 407.19 57
CBOT soy 1139.75 5.25 +0.46% -1.41% 1104.20 51
CBOT rice 11.33 $0.02 +0.18% +0.31% $11.48 51
WTI crude 46.59 $0.38 +0.82% -2.96% $48.07 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.126 $0.004 +0.32% +0.02%
USD/AUD 0.7381 0.002 +0.30% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)